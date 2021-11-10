Who is Gracelyn Trimble? Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend files lawsuit, shares images of alleged domestic abuse

Gracelyn Trimble, Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend, has filed a lawsuit in Dakota County District Court accusing Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment, causing a concussion during an altercation at his home last year, as per the Star Tribune of Minneapolis.

The newspaper reported that, according to the lawsuit, Trimble, who's a sergeant in the U.S. Army, went to Minnesota to break up with the Vikings running back and get her belongings from his home, but things allegedly turned violent at Cook's Inver Grove Heights home.

The Star Tribune reported that the lawsuit was sent to Cook late Tuesday. Before it was filed, Trimble and her lawyer, Daniel Cragg, held settlement discussions with Cook and his attorney, David Valentini, but no agreement was reached.

The lawsuit says that Trimble and Cook met on a Florida beach in 2018 and began their relationship. In the lawsuit, Trimble claims that Cook got angry when she asked for his help in gathering her things. Cook allegedly "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open".

Per Cook's lawyer, David Valentini, the story is different:

"While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short-term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook," Valentini said.

Valentini also said that Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and two houseguests and is now trying to "extort him for millions of dollars," as per the Star Tribune.

NOTE: The images in the embeds below depict violence and can be disturbing to readers. Please proceed reading the story with caution.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. Gracelyn Trimble is 5'5" and alleges the @Vikings Dalvin Cook, 5'10", assaulted and falsely imprisoned her. He claims she attacked him. Here are pictures she filed as exhibits to her Dakota County civil lawsuit. She says she suffered a concussion, cuts and bruises. https://t.co/zkexo2WZFd

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

Who is Gracelyn Trimble, Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend?

Gracelyn Trimble is a Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army who is 29 years old and currently serves in Italy.

Trimble continued to have a relationship with Cook after the incident, but the pair broke up afterwards. According to the Star Tribune, Trimble is looking for unspecified money damages and accountability. Black Sports Online, on the other hand, reports that Trimble wants $13 million from Cook.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement regarding the situation on Tuesday night:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: Vikings’ statement on Dalvin Cook contending that he was attacked: https://t.co/4R3q94mIFI

Edited by Piyush Bisht