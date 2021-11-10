Dalvin Cook net worth: How much does Vikings RB earn?

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is one of the most dynamic and explosive running backs in the NFL. Off the field, however, he's in hot water due to an incident from November 2020.

The 26-year-old Cook has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble. She claims that Cook hit her and as a result, she was left concussed and had a scar on her face. Trimble said that the NFL star "put her through hell."

Trimble officially filed a lawsuit against Cook for assault, battery, and false imprisonment. The NFL has proclaimed that the Vikings alerted them and has declined any further comment at this time.

It's a story that has massive ramifications on the futures of the Vikings and Cook.

Rochelle Olson @rochelleolson Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. Text message between Vikings Dalvin Cook and ex girlfriend who filed assault complaint against him from alleged November 2020 incident. https://t.co/wwjUDoPYRi

Dalvin Cook domestic abuse: Vikings star denies accusations

On Tuesday, Dalvin Cook's attorney David Valentini sent out a response denying Trimble's accusations. Valentini retorts that Cook was a victim of assault from Trimble and that she caused damage to Cook's car.

Valentini also reports that a gun was involved and held by Trimble.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: Statement from Dalvin Cook attorney, David Valentini, in response to a civil lawsuit filed today by a woman alleging that Cook assaulted her in 2020: https://t.co/d1cOsV3tT7

As this story continues to develop, it'll be interesting to see what the NFL does. The NFL is already walking a tightrope with their handling of the Washington Football Team's investigation. As well as them not placing Deshaun Watson on the NFL Commissioner's exemption list as he faces over 20 lawsuits.

There are two sides to this story that heavily differentiate from one another. Cook and Trimble are both accusing the other.

The Vikings face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, but that is the furthest thing on their minds with this looming over them.

How much does Dalvin Cook make?

Dalvin Cook is making $2,011,754 this season, according to Spotrtac. This is the first season where Cook's contract extension that he signed in 2020 kicks in.

The reason his earnings look low for that kind of extension this season is because he received $15 million of his extension money in 2020 as a signing bonus.

Dalvin Cook signed a standard four-year contract with the Vikings after being drafted in the second round in 2017. In September of 2020, Cook signed a five-year contract worth $63 million with the Vikings.

Throughout the next four seasons, he will receive the remaining $43.5 million in salary. It's a back-loaded contract, meaning he gets paid more as he gets older.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Celebritynetworth is a website that estimates a celebrity's net worth. According to that website, Dalvin Cook's net worth is $20 million.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar