ICYMI: DJ Khaled gives Michael Jordan a tight hug, and the duo exchange kind words as Spike Lee looks on during Miami Grand Prix

Michael Jordan and LeBron James were among the few NBA stars at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday in Florida. The Formula One race turned out to be a star-studded event, with many celebrities from different sports present to enjoy the race weekend.

Former England football captain David Beckham, NFL legend Tom Brady and Jordan were framed in a picture with Lewis Hamilton. That photo immediately went viral – considering all the greatness in one picture. Brady tweeted this picture of greatness, creating a buzz on the internet.

Another highlight from the event was Jordan embracing Miami-based music producer DJ Khaled and sharing some kind words.

The Miami Grand Prix was the debut for Formula One racing in Miami, with Max Verstappen stealing the show. Verstappen finished first, after starting third in the grid. His victory extended his record of winning all the races he’s completed this season. Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, would be disappointed, finishing sixth, behind his teammate George Russell.

The crowd that gathered for the debut gave an indication towards the success Formula One can expect from their latest GP. Dwyane Wade and the tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams were also in attendance. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also made an appearance, watching the race from the Mercedes garage.

HipHopDX @HipHopDX Dj Khaled linked up with Michael Jordan 🤝 Dj Khaled linked up with Michael Jordan 🤝 https://t.co/zljuSwuEoJ

Apart from Miami, Formula One has Austin, Texas, on its calendar along with the possible addition of Las Vegas in 2023.

DJ Khaled’s relationship with Michael Jordan’s brand

In April, DJ Khaled revealed the Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collection through a promo video on his Instagram. Some pairs donned the Nike Air logo on their heels, while others featured Khaled’s “We The Best” logo, which is probably an exclusive edition.

In an interview around the launch, DJ Khaled spoke about the inspiration he gets from the Jordan name:

“It’s like Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ it’s Air Jordan and Michael Jordan. I want to inspire all of us to be No. 1. Especially in times like this — the news, the pandemic, social media, that’s all a lie. The truth is you. I need you to know that we are all the best. I wake up every morning, I pray, I kiss my family, I look in the mirror and say, ‘We are the best.’”

DJ Khaled has been associated with Jordan’s brand in the past as well, during the release of his album “Father of Asahd” in 2017. Back then, he launched the Air Jordan 3 “We The Best” edition – which featured two diverse styles.

The collaboration has worked wonders for Khaled – giving his albums more interest than usual, being associated with the “Jumpman” logo. That is probably why DJ Khaled was very excited about seeing Jordan at the Miami Grand Prix.

