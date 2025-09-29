"A Russell/Verstappen line-up, that’s Prost/Senna": Toto Wolff opens up on his summer conversations with Max Verstappen

Mercedes’ driver future has been one of the defining storylines of 2025. That uncertainty collided with growing speculation in the summer that Max Verstappen could be tempted away from Red Bull. For Toto Wolff, the prospect of pairing George Russell and Verstappen was a headline grabber, but one he quickly downplayed.

Both Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli are in the final year of their contracts, with the team needing to lock in a long-term line-up for 2026 and beyond. This led to rumors in July, with reports of secret meetings during the summer break between Verstappen and Wolff. With Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull bubbling up, the idea of him crossing enemy lines to Mercedes gained traction.

Asked about the scenario back at Spa, Wolff leaned into the story:

"This is all more in the let’s say long-shot, far-fetched, because I want to stay with Kimi and George as it stands. Everything else is not realistic, but obviously you have a Russell/Verstappen line-up, that’s Prost/Senna, I guess, no?" he told Formula 1's official website.

Alain Prost was already a two-time world champion when Ayrton Senna arrived at McLaren in 1988. The pair combined for back-to-back titles but imploded in spectacular fashion in 1989. Senna won the title in '88, Prost responded the next year, which led to their '89 clash in the Japanese Grand Prix, effectively ending their partnership. Prost departed in 1990 as Senna won three titles with McLaren.

McLaren-Honda teammates Alain Prost (L) and Ayrton Senna's helmets. Source: Getty

For Mercedes, a George Russell-Max Verstappen pairing might bring similar fireworks. Both are ambitious and see themselves as future anchors, and it would test Wolff’s ability to hold the team together. Speaking again after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Wolff tried to cool the talk of a blockbuster signing:

"We didn’t discuss big sporting matters too much in the summer. It was more on a personal level."

The summer rumors of Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen in Sardinia fizzled out soon after. With the Dutchman under contract at Red Bull till 2026 and Mercedes keen on stability, the momentum shifted back toward Russell. Reports suggest that a new deal is on the table for the Briton, and all signs point to a continued Russell–Antonelli line-up.

"It’s a long shot": Toto Wolff warns Max Verstappen remains a title threat

Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates at the Baku City Circuit. Source: Getty

Even with his own line-up decisions in motion, Toto Wolff hasn’t taken his eyes off Max Verstappen on track. The Red Bull star has found form just when it matters, taking pole and leading every lap in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for a commanding win, his second straight after dominating Monza.

Oscar Piastri’s race in Baku ended with a DNF, while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris managed seventh. Piastri is now on 324 points, Norris at 299, and Verstappen is climbing fast on 255 in the Drivers' standings. For Wolff, Max Verstappen’s resurgence is a reminder that no title is secure until the math says so:

"I think you always need to stay feet on the ground and humble. He’s had a good run, the car is good, and Max Verstappen, you always need to be wary of what he can achieve, especially if he’s seeing that it’s actually back on the cards. It’s (Championship) a long shot. Things need to work in his favour, but you can see a DNF for the championship leader and Max scoring 25 points, it can swing quickly."

George Russell, meanwhile, delivered a steady P2 in Baku - his seventh podium of a season where Mercedes has lacked outright pace but stayed in contention for second in the Constructors’ standings. For the 28-year-old, the performances only strengthen his negotiating position.

