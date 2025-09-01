"Absolutely insane obsessive behaviour": F1 Fans shocked as screenshot of Lando Norris fans sending the FIA claims of McLaren sabotage emerge

F1 fans shared their reactions at Lando Norris fans after the McLaren driver's followers sent sabotage claims to the FIA on social media following his DNF at the Dutch GP. The reactions from F1 fans arrived after these sabotage claims surfaced on the internet, bringing in widespread criticisms.

Norris faced a DNF at the recently concluded race at Zandvoort after his MCL39 experienced an oil leak. The British driver at the time was chasing his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for the victory, and this was when his McLaren slowed down, and smoke started coming out from the back of his car.

As a result, he was forced to retire from the race and face a huge blow in the battle for the F1 Championship. Norris, who was nine points behind Piastri before the Dutch GP, ended up being 34 points behind. This triggered a huge outcry among the Lando Norris fans.

The fans in question put together a series of theories, such as how only Norris faced issues, such as a Deployment issue in Australia, Brake Failure in China, a Car issue in Austria, a Battery issue in Spa, and then an Engine failure (oil leak) in the Netherlands.

Citing these, the fans sent the texts to the official Instagram handle of the FIA. As the images of the texts surfaced on the internet, they brought in enormous reactions from the fans. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

A fan wrote, "Absolutely insane obsessive behaviour."

Another fan wrote, "That is what happens when you become a showbusiness and invite people who doesn’t know shit about F1 become “fans”.

"This is the single most pathetic thing I've ever seen from f1twt," another fan wrote.

"They need to calm tf down," wrote another fan.

A fan wrote, "Lando fans are more toxic and delusional than Lewis and Max fans have ever been."

"DTS did more to separate the fanbase than to expand it," wrote a fan.

Lando Norris let his feelings known after disastrous Dutch GP

Following the conclusion of the Dutch GP, Lando Norris shared his thoughts and termed the incident 'shameful'. Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what he said:

Lando Norris of the UK drives the McLaren F1 Team MCL39 Mercedes during the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025 in Zandvoort, Netherlands - Source: Getty

"It's a shame to have ended the race like that today, but it was out of my control and there's nothing I could have done differently. I was having a good race until that point."

To have been that close to the car ahead throughout the race isn't easy at Zandvoort, so I'm pleased with my performance. My focus switches straight to Monza. Congrats to Oscar and the team on the win, and congratulations to Isack [Hadjar] on his first podium," Norris further added.

Because of the DNF, Lando Norris failed to add any points to his tally as the championship gap reached 34 points. Currently, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 309 points, ahead of Norris' 275.

