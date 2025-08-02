Abu Dhabi GP official account trolls McLaren duo as Charles Leclerc beats them to pole position for the F1 Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position for the Hungarian GP ahead of the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who many had slated to bag the front seat for the race. Subsequently, with the Monegasque pipping the papaya duo, the Abu Dhabi GP Instagram account trolled the Piastri-Norris pair.The Ferrari driver has eight race wins in his F1 career. While he does not have a great victory haul, Leclerc has an impressive cabinet full of Pirelli pole position awards.The 27-year-old claimed his 27th pole position at the Hungaroring circuit after earlier lamenting the track for being the worst of the season for him. Moreover, this feat came after the McLaren pair posted slower lap times during Q3.Piastri and Norris would have easily locked out the front row if they had been on their Q2 pace, but the duo slipped back while Leclerc made a tenth of a second improvement in each of his qualifying attempts. This helped him dethrone the papaya duo from the front of the grid, leading Abu Dhabi GP's account to take a jibe at the McLaren driver lineup by posting a hilarious AI-generated image of Leclerc eating a papaya. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharles Leclerc will have Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris starting meters behind him when the lights go out for the Hungarian GP.Charles Leclerc was stoked after clinching the pole position for the Hungarian GPCharles Leclerc at the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: GettyMcLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were at the top of people's list to claim pole position around the Hungaroring circuit. With Aston Martin and Mercedes in the hunt for a top-three spot initially, many viewed the Prancing Horse to be in murky waters with Lewis Hamilton being knocked out midway through the session.However, Leclerc pulled off a stellar lap that helped him claw away the pole position with less than three-hundredths of a second splitting him and the championship leader. Reflecting on how unexpected securing the pole position was, he said in his post-qualifying interview:&quot;Today, I don't understand anything in Formula 1. The whole Qualifying was extremely difficult. It was difficult to get to Q2 and difficult to get to Q3. Then the conditions changed, I knew I had to do a clean lap to target third, and I can't believe it.&quot;&quot;Honestly, I have no words. It is probably one of the best pole positions I have had, as it is so unexpected.&quot;Charles Leclerc clinched Ferrari's first pole position of the 2025 season, making the Scuderia the fourth constructor to achieve the feat.