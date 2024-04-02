“Achieve one of my dreams she said”: F1 fans react as Alex Albon’s grandma shares cute exchange with McLaren driver Lando Norris at Narita airport

Williams driver Alex Albon's grandmother achieved "one of her dreams" after greeting McLaren's Lando Norris at Narita airport.

With F1 heading to Suzuka this week for the Japanese GP, drivers were on the way at the Narita Airport where a surprising fan called up Norris; fellow driver Albon's grandmother. The latter shared the picture they took on social media with the screenshot of the conversation with his grandmother.

She revealed calling out Lando Norris and saying that she was Alex Albon's grandmother, also mentioning that she achieved one of her dreams by meeting the McLaren driver. She winded up by asking Albon to let Norris know of her, so that "Lando won't think an old lady just made a claim to take a photo with him."

A wave of comments swerved Alex Albon's post on X (formerly Twitter) as they were amused to see the hilarious yet adorable exchange with his grandmother.

Most comments centered around her claim of achieving a dream by meeting Lando Norris. Like this user said:

"Achieve one of my dreams she said 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️"

Fans found her message to "let Lando know" hilarious, with some of them pointing out that Albon tagged him twice to make sure.

Some fans also jokingly claimed that Albon was not her favorite since meeting Norris was a dream for her.

But most users expressed their love for the unexpected but adorable meetup between Alex Albon's grandmother and Norris.

Williams boss confident of Alex Albon winning the F1 world championship

Williams are currently battling within the bottom five teams, yet to score any points in the first three rounds of the season. Despite the team letting Alex Albon drive Logan Sargeant's car after the former's crash in FP1 rendered his car undrivable, he was unable to score a point. The team mentioned after the race that the car was slow in race trim.

While there is seemingly no way for Albon to battle at the top of the grid, team principal James Vowles is confident about the driver's abilities. He stated that Albon is rather confident now, and he has the skills to fight for the F1 world championship. He told Auto Motor und Sport:

"At the moment, I know from Alex that he gets the most out of the car at every moment. And never breaks when he comes under pressure. He also manages to deal with a difficult car."

"In my opinion, Alex has the qualities to become world champion. I really mean that."

The team currently has an extremely long way to go even close to fighting for the world championship. To fulfill his dream of winning one, Albon will need to get into a stronger team, but he has been adamant about his will to stay with Williams at the moment.

