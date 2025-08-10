Alex Albon crowns Max Verstappen as “most naturally talented” F1 driver

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is often regarded as one of the greatest drivers of the current generation. All of the Dutchman's teammates speak highly of Verstappen, and Alex Albon is no exception, suggesting that the 27-year-old is the most naturally talented driver.Alex Albon made his F1 debut in 2019 when he joined Toro Rosso, but he was soon promoted to the senior team, Red Bull Racing. The Thai-British driver replaced Pierre Gasly at Red Bull midway through the 2019 season and partnered with the dominant Max Verstappen.While Verstappen consistently won races and stood on the podium, Alex Albon only finished on the podium twice during his time at Red Bull. The Thai driver was then replaced by Sergio Perez for the 2021 F1 season, with Albon joining Williams in 2022 after a year away from the sport.Alex Albon spoke with Motorsport content creator Yuri Turbo at the 2024 Gulf Speed Festival. The Williams driver was asked what it was like to be Max Verstappen's teammate, to which Albon replied,“He’s a quick driver. I think he’s the most naturally talent driver, I’m thinking, maybe in the history, he’s tough. I was his teammate, didn’t go that well for me. But it was quite an experience.”Alex Albon then mentioned how the McLarens were catching up to Verstappen in the latter stages of 2024, and added:“I think it’s going to be interesting this year. He’s fighting for the championship and his car is not as quick as the guys catching him. But I think we’re going to-see what he’s made of. He’s already proven it to be honest but he’s going to have to dig deep for the rest of the year.”Max Verstappen successfully defended his early-season championship lead last year and became a four-time world champion.Red Bull rookie detailed Max Verstappen’s helpful natureRed Bull Racing’s YouTube channel uploaded the latest episode of ‘Behind the charge’ on August 9, 2025, as they celebrate Max Verstappen. The Dutchman's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, former teammate Alex Albon, and F1 rookies Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto came out and spoke about the Dutchman.F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: GettyAlbon explained how Verstappen is misunderstood and added to the same point, revealing how helpful Verstappen has been. Red Bull’s sister team driver, Isack Hadjar, said,“If I have any requests, any advice, I want to receive any questions. He’s here and he’s very open.”“Maybe he doesn’t show this to the cameras, or people don’t actually see how great of a person he is and how good of a heart he has for young people and how much he’s willing to help,” added Gabriel BortoletoThe F1 rookies, including Kimi Antonelli, are often seen talking with Max Verstappen during the buildup and driver's parade.