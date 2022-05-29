Alex Albon hopes to 'be fighting a bit more up the midfield' once Williams brings upgrades

Alex Albon says that he is hoping to fight “a bit more up the midfield” once Williams brings upgrades to the FW44. The team is reportedly planning to bring new parts to the car in the next few races, which the Thai-British driver hopes will be sufficient to improve.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Monaco GP, Williams driver said:

“We didn’t have upgrades in Barcelona, unlike most of the other people. They will be coming. And then once they come obviously, we will hopefully be fighting a bit more up at the midfield.”

Williams, along with Haas, were reportedly one of the only teams not to bring any upgrades to the car at the Spanish GP weekend. While the rest of the grid made significant gains in terms of performance, the Grove-based team struggled for pace throughout the weekend.

Alex Albon hopes to secure a better result this weekend and believes that a lack of upgrades will not impact the team as much as it did at Barcelona. He claimed that the demands of the Monte Carlo circuit are similar to that of Miami, where he delivered an impressive performance to score his second points finish of the season.

He added:

“We’re in Monaco and it’s similar to Miami, that’s what I was trying to say. So hopefully we can get into that rhythm, and we were pretty good there. So, you never know.”

The 26-year-old driver stands in 16th place in the Driver Standings ahead of the Monaco GP.

Alex Albon explains his lack of pace at the 2022 Spanish GP

Nicholas Latifi managed to beat Alex Albon at Williams for the first time this season at last weekend’s Spanish GP after the latter struggled to get to grips with the FW44.

The former Red Bull driver was lapping more than a quarter of a second per lap slower compared to his teammate throughout the race. Given the former’s impressive pace in the previous races, his lack of pace in Barcelona was puzzling to many. Later, Albon revealed that he had incurred “significant” damage to his car, which had robbed him of crucial lap time.

He said:

“Barcelona wasn’t a good one for us, we will have to look back at it.

He added:

“Firstly, we had damage, so that was the main thing. We had pretty hefty floor damage as well on top of it. So, it does show that you do need downforce to stop sliding. That’s no secret.”

Alex Albon has been one of the standout performers this season, filling the role that George Russell occupied before he left Williams. Despite having one of the worst cars on the grid, he has consistently delivered stellar performances to score more points than some of the midfield runners.

