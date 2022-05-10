"Qualifying was just the anomaly" - Alex Albon claims to have understood his car on the way to a P10 finish at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Williams’ Alex Albon says his team’s disappointing performance during qualifying for the 2022 Miami GP was an “anomaly,” claiming that they failed to understand the car.

Albon felt that the team had one of the quickest cars on the grid this weekend, especially on the race stint.

Speaking after finishing in the top 10 for the second time this season, he said:

“To be honest, qualifying was just an anomaly. I would say we had a super quick car this weekend. We just didn't understand the car in qualifying. So yeah, we'll look back at that.

“We did a great strategy again, to put us into points and it wasn't a very this one. Yeah, it a great weekend.”

Formula 1 @F1



His one point became two following Fernando Alonso's five-second time penalty after the race



#MiamiGP @WilliamsRacing Another impressive drive from @alex_albon His one point became two following Fernando Alonso's five-second time penalty after the race Another impressive drive from @alex_albon 👏His one point became two following Fernando Alonso's five-second time penalty after the race#MiamiGP @WilliamsRacing https://t.co/aiiaOtQCXl

Albon put in an impressive performance to recover from a disappointing P18 grid slot after running a long first stint to benefit from any misfortunes that befell those ahead of him.

His hopes were realized as he managed to recover all the way to P9 to score two well-deserved points for his team.

Williams’ personnel planning to dye their heads red following Alex Albon’s Miami points finish

Williams' mechanics and other team personnel are set to dye their hair red in the next race after Alex Albon scored points for the team for the second time this season.

Albon said the team promised to copy his red hair look if he scored points ahead of the Miami GP. He said:

"We said if I get points, everyone's going red.”

Ahead of the Australian GP earlier this year, Alex Albon visited his home country of Thailand and spent some time at an orphanage. During the visit, his natural black hair was dyed red by the children at the orphanage.

When Albon arrived at Melbourne a few days later, he still sported the red hair and went on to score Williams' first points with a P10 finish.

Two weeks later at Imola, Albon was back to his old looks, but this time, he narrowly missed out on another points finish.

Now believing the red hair to be a “lucky charm,” he once again sported the look at Miami and went on to score more points than he did in Australia.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh