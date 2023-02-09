Alex Albon wants to be Williams F1 team leader without 'throwing a laptop across the room'

After a tough 2022 F1 season, Alex Albon was advised to be more aggressive and strict with Williams to push them forward. However, the Thai-British driver doesn't necessarily think that being hard on the team is the answer. Rather, he would like to become a team leader by pushing the team more constructively.

Speaking at Williams' car launch event, Alex Albon spoke about how he would simply try to bring out the best in people without being hard on them. Though he admits that he can be aggressive, he will only do so when necessary and in a constructive manner. He said:

“I would say that the way I go about my business is more to get the best out of the people that I work with, and I don’t think that’s necessarily always just being hard on people. Everyone works differently and it’s about extracting performance in different ways. Everyone has different personalities so I’m definitely focused on becoming more of a team leader and looking at ways to do that, but that’s not necessarily just throwing a laptop across the room.”

When asked about being a team leader at Williams, Alex Albon stated that he is confident that he can lead the team. Even though he does not have experience leading a team as their first driver, he has plenty of experience working with top teams where the pressure is much higher. He added:

“I don’t think that it’s like a thing where I’ve got to take responsibility of this and that. Naturally, I’m confident in where I feel that we need to go and that was even from the first race of the year last year. From my experience with other teams, I felt I could bring a lot to the table. So in terms of that side, I have an extra year now, so that’s even more experience under my belt.”

Logan Sargeant is happy to have Alex Albon as his first teammate in F1

During the Williams car launch event, Logan Sargeant shared his initial thoughts as an official F1 driver entering the sport in 2023. He praised Alex Albon's honesty and openness, calling him the best teammate a rookie F1 driver could ask for. Sargeant said:

“He (Alex Albon) understands that we have to work together in order for the team to move forward as much as possible. He’s just been very open, very honest, very helpful – everything you could ask for in a teammate, especially as a rookie.”

Soon after Nicholas Latifi announced his departure from Williams and the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, the British team named Logan Sargeant as its second driver for the 2023 F1 season. He will be the first American racing driver in F1 since 2007.

Poll : 0 votes