Alfa Romeo to bring new floor update to 2022 F1 Imola GP

Alfa Romeo will be bringing an updated floor to Imola this weekend. The team has not bucked the trend set by some of the bigger teams like Ferrari and Mercedes and went ahead with bringing its upgrade this weekend.

Speaking to the media, Alfa Romeo boss Fred Vasseur said:

“I know that now the development is starting from Imola and Barcelona, and so we have to be there at the right moment. We have some updates in the pipe, as everybody does, but they have to work, and they have to work as planned. We will have a new part on the floor for Imola – it will only be the floor this week. So far it looks okay."

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN @alfaromeoorlen



4 points for 🎙️“I really enjoyed the race today, it was a good performance with close racing and battles from beginning to end. We have upgrades coming in the next rounds so we can continue fighting for points in every race.”4 points for @ValtteriBottas in Melbourne: sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… 🎙️“I really enjoyed the race today, it was a good performance with close racing and battles from beginning to end. We have upgrades coming in the next rounds so we can continue fighting for points in every race.”4 points for @ValtteriBottas in Melbourne: sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… https://t.co/KLOeJcdRre

The Alfa Romeo boss felt it was the right time to bring the the upgrades as soon as they were ready because if we look at the calendar, there will never be a perfect time to introduce these upgrades.

"If you wait like this, after Imola it’s Miami, which is quite tricky. Then you have Barcelona, which is okay, but then it’s Monaco, it’s Baku, it’s Montreal. You have perhaps two different approaches between the teams. Is it easier to bring a big package each four events, or to try to introduce one component every single event?"

Alfa Romeo: It's the same for everybody

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN @alfaromeoorlen “The team did a good job in difficult circumstances today: the timing of the first Safety Car wasn’t ideal and it cost us track position, but we earned our place the difficult way.”



Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, gives his insight on the sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… “The team did a good job in difficult circumstances today: the timing of the first Safety Car wasn’t ideal and it cost us track position, but we earned our place the difficult way.”Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, gives his insight on the #AusGP 📣 “The team did a good job in difficult circumstances today: the timing of the first Safety Car wasn’t ideal and it cost us track position, but we earned our place the difficult way.”Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, gives his insight on the #AusGP: sauber-group.com/motorsport/f1-… https://t.co/IyRE0sMwK7

Fred also understood why the teams might have opted not to bring the upgrade to Imola. The weekend is congested and there won't be much time available to develop a proper understanding of the new parts before they perform at their desired level.

Ultimately, he gave the verdict that every team will approach this in a way that suits them as at the end of the day the echosystem is the same for everybody.

“For sure it’s not easy when it’s at the beginning of the season, and we are still into the process of introducing updates and so on. But I think it’s the same for everybody. It’s in the hands of the team to decide if they want to have an update or not. It’s up to the drivers to be ready to do a good job in free practice."

"We know the rule today, and for me it’s not a drama. You have tons of championships all over the world with one hour of free practice, or even less. But at the end of the day, it’s always the best driver who is winning the championship."

Alfa Romeo has made a positive start to the season by jumping to sixth in the constructors this season as compared to finishing second last in 2021. With a new upgrade in place, the team will be looking to take another step forward this weekend.

Edited by Arnav