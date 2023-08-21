Alfa Romeo F1 admit the “performance of the team was not so good” in the first half

The Sauber-run Alfa Romeo F1 team, which clinched an impressive sixth place in the constructors' championship last year, is facing a challenging start to the 2023 F1 season.

The team's hopes for sustained progress and a strong performance ahead of Audi's entrance into the sport in 2026 seem to have been met with disappointment, as the Swiss outfit finds itself languishing in ninth place and struggling to keep pace with its midfield rivals.

In a stark contrast to their success in the previous season, Alfa Romeo F1 has encountered a series of setbacks in the current campaign. Despite managing to secure points in four races, the team's scores have been modest, leaving them trailing two points behind rivals Williams and Haas.

The team's C43 car has displayed moments of brilliance in single-lap performance, exemplified by Zhou's remarkable fifth-place qualification in Hungary. However, consistency in long-run pace on Sundays has eluded the team, attributed in part to their challenges in keeping up with the rapid development race and operational and production missteps.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, the Team Representative for Alfa Romeo F1, recently acknowledged the team's struggles in the first half of the season. Speaking with F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto within the team's paddock hospitality unit, Alunni Bravi conceded:

"The first part of the season, the performance of our team was not so good. We cannot compare last year to this year, the championship is much more competitive."

Alfa Romeo set for upgrades following summer break

The Swiss outfit's strategy has centered around consistent development and introduction of upgrades to the car. A crucial upgrade was brought to the fore at Monaco, which contributed to the team's ability to score points in Spain and Canada.

Despite these efforts, Alfa Romeo F1's recent upgrade - incorporating changes to the floor, rear suspension covers, and rear brake ducts - fell short of delivering the anticipated performance gains. This has put the team at a disadvantage, with rivals like McLaren and Williams making more substantial strides with their own developments.

Nevertheless, the team remains undeterred. Alunni Bravi expressed the team's commitment to continuous development throughout the season, emphasizing that such endeavors don't hinder the progress of next year's car. He told Barretto:

"To develop the car throughout the season doesn't penalise the following year's project because you learn each time you bring new parts. It helps develop the concept and project of next year's car."

Looking ahead, the Zurich-based team has its sights set on future upgrades that could potentially transform their fortunes. The team has planned upgrades for upcoming F1 races, including Zandvoort and Monza, with a significant package intended for Suzuka.

As the season progresses, Alfa Romeo F1's determination to address their challenges head-on is evident. Their upcoming car upgrades will be crucial for the team's aspirations in the ongoing season.