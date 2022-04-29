"Some teams played a game with the FIA" - Alfa Romeo says attempts by rivals to raise weight limit 'completely unfair'

Alfa Romeo team boss Fredric Vasseur has called out “unfair” lobbying attempts from rivals trying to have the minimum weight requirements increased once again. Vasseur claims that some teams have been “playing games with the FIA” to try and get the minimum weight raised by a further 3 kilograms.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network during the Imola GP weekend, Vasseur said:

“Honestly, I don’t understand all the comments because that I think it’s the target for everybody that when you are designing a racing car the weight is always the target number one. [It’s] completely unfair, because during the project we took some decisions in terms of complexity also linked to the weight, and we made our choice. And you know that the F1 world is like this, that everybody’s trying to play a game.”

F1 saw a nearly 100 kilograms increase in minimum weight for 2022 compared to last season. The Alfa Romeo C42 is thought to be the only car on the 2022 F1 grid currently under the minimum weight limit, while at least half the grid is speculated to be significantly overweight.

BWT AIpine F1 updates @startonpole

803 kg - Haas , McLaren

805 kg - Alpine

808 kg - Ferrari

813 kg - Red Bull and Mercedes



Alpine are really pretty close to the minimum weight according to AMuS



Much of the weight is attributed to newly introduced safety systems and chassis reinforcement requirements.

Nevertheless, most teams have struggled to incorporate the new requirements without being overweight. Some teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull are thought to be among the worst affected, with the RB18 in particular thought to be at least 15 kilograms above minimum weight.

Ahead of the start of the season, nine out of the ten teams successfully petitioned the FIA to increase the minimum weight by 3 kg from the original 795 kg.

Alfa Romeo boss blasts rivals for design choices that increased weight

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur has blamed design choices made by rivals for their overweight issues, claiming that they knowingly chose a direction that would increase the car’s weight. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, he said:

“Nobody can be surprised with the weight at the last minute. It was crystal clear that the target of weight was completely achievable, that we are able to not be overweight. If some other teams are not at the weight limit, it’s because they took some other options, perhaps with some other advantages, but with the constraint of the weight.”

Weight is a crucial factor in an F1 car’s performance. Given the developmental restrictions brought on by the budget cap and aero testing, however, some top teams are struggling to reduce their car’s weight.

Rather than spending valuable resources on weight-saving measures, it would be beneficial for them if the minimum weight is increased, thereby forcing rivals with lighter cars to forego their advantage.

Edited by Anurag C