AlphaTauri change Instagram handle to "Visacashapprb", fueling speculation about Red Bull sister team's new name

After months of speculation, it looks like Red Bull may have finally settled on a name for their B team, previously known as AlphaTauri, after the latter changed its Instagram handle.

Red Bull announced in 2023 that the Faenza-based outfit would be rebranded and renamed heading into the 2024 season. Multiple reports suggested names such as Hugo Boss F1 and Racing Bulls.

However, it was reported a couple of days ago that the sister team could be named 'Visa Cash App RB' after Red Bull registered that domain name. Now, there is even more reason to believe that speculation as AlphaTauri have changed their Instagram handle to "@visacashapprb".

Expand Tweet

Although there has been no official statement regarding the same from Red Bull or AlphaTauri thus far, the aforementioned social media decision is a big indicator that the team may have finally settled on a new name.

McLaren CEO wary of Red Bull and AlphaTauri's close association in 2024

McLaren CEO Zak Brown urged the FIA to keep a close eye on the relationship between Red Bull and AlphaTauri heading into the 2024 season as the sister team would move to the UK this year.

Speaking at his squad's 2024 livery launch, via Motorsport.com, the American stated that the two teams owned by the same brand should not be allowed to work closely as it was against the ethics of competition. He said:

“The thing I would like to see us as a sport focus is where we sit on the regulation side [with] the A/B team co-ownership. AlphaTauri is, from what I understand, moving to the UK, which I think will benefit both teams. So this A/B team and co-ownership, which is a whole other level of A/B team, is a big concern to ours for the health of the sport, and the fairness of the sport.

Brown added:

“When these [team co-operation rules] were put in place, the sport was in a different place. We had a huge gap between people like ourselves, who had huge budgets, and smaller teams. Now everybody's pretty much at the cap, if not at the cap. But it might give someone an unfair advantage, and I think that's something we need to tackle with the sport quickly.”

The two teams will be working even more closely in the 2024 season as the sister team will be taking a similar route in their concept as Red Bull. However, the World Champions have assured that there are 'fundamental differences' between their cars and that everything between the two teams is being done as per regulations.