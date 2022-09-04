Alpine endure expenses of £500,000 in Oscar Piastri saga - Reports

Alpine are reportedly set to lose significant sum of money for the Oscar Piastri saga.

Here's how the month-long saga unfolded: On August 1 - the day after the Hungarian GP - Aston Martin announced that Fernando Alonso would replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel next season. So Alpine - who were in talks with Alonso for an extension - had to scurry for a new driver.

A day later, they announced that Piastri - their reserve driver - would drive for them next season. However, only a few hours later, the Australian tweeted that it was a unilateral decision taken by the team, and he wouldn't drive for them next year.

Ahead of the Belgian GP last weekend (August 24), McLaren announced parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the season. Reports of Piastri replacing his compatriot and a contract signed with the Australian began to do the rounds.

The CRB met on August 29 to decide whether Alpine or McLaren had a valid contract with Piastri. Three days later - just ahead of Free Practice at the Dutch GP - they ruled that it was McLaren who had a valid two-year contract with the reigning F2 champion.

After the ruling, McLaren announced Piastri as their driver for the next two seasons. McLaren boss Zak Brown said:

“Oscar is one of the up-and-coming talents coming through the feeder series into F1, and we are delighted to see him join the team for 2023. Winning both F3 and F2 in successive rookie seasons is a real achievement and testament to his talent in single-seater racing."

He added:

"In Lando and Oscar, we have a young, exciting F1 line-up with a huge amount of potential, standing us in good stead to achieve our future ambitions. Oscar is an exciting addition to the McLaren family, and we look forward to seeing him grow with our F1 team.”

Oscar Piastri was also excited about the new development, saying that he's looking forward to partnering Lando Norris next season:

“I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me. The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid. I’m focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya.”

As per Fritz-Dieter Rencken, Alpine are set to be poorer by almost £500,000 for the Piastri episode, which has also brought them a lot of infamy.

Alpine reacts to CRB decision, deems matter 'closed'

Alpine released a statement on the CRB decision, saying they respect the decision and consider the matter 'closed'.

Their immediate focus would be on the ongoing Dutch GP before they announce their driver lineup for next season in 'due course'.

The statement said:

"BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the Contract Recognition Board (CRB) for convening on Monday, and we acknowledge the decision they have made. We consider the matter closed on our side and will announce our full 2023 driver line-up in due course. Our immediate focus is the Dutch Grand Prix and securing points in our fight for fourth in the Constructors’ Championship."

Alpine are in an intense battle for P4 against McLaren.

