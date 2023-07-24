Alpine F1 boss predicts improvement at Spa after revealing the French team will bring a new floor

Team Alpine has been going through a rough patch after Esteban Ocon's win in the 2023 Monaco F1 GP. In the recent Hungarian GP, due to a slippery track, both Alpine cars got into a collision that led to the early retirement of the team from the GP.

In an interview with PitDebrief.com, the Alpine team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, said:

"We will still bring the floor [to Spa-Francorchamps]. The floor is around 2 tenths of a second per lap [in performance]. It’s a new floor, more performance and we are going to put it on."

He added further:

"We have a short period of time to assess and analyze [the floor due to the sprint], but we have good tools to assess. And the floor will be fitted with instruments to see if it’s sucking more, and how much points of downforce we get."

It has been reported that the team will be equipped with new chassis before the race in Spa.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Otmar said:

"But after that we will take a new chassis to Spa-Francorchamps. So when you put all these elements together, which are connected anyway, I think it will be fine."

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says it's time to buckle up and better the team's performance

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Tallying points from the races they finished in, Alpine only managed to gain three pitiful points, all of which were recorded in Austria, while Silverstone was a meaningless weekend.

Ocon argues that the Enstone team must respond swiftly in response to its recent run of poor showings and recover as soon as possible, hopefully this week in Spa.

According to f1i.com, Esteban Ocon said:

"Silverstone was particularly difficult with a tough weekend ending in a retirement due to a hydraulic leak in what was our home race for Enstone,"

He further added:

"We are frustrated as it is clear we are still not where we want to be in terms of results, especially given the fact we have not maximised the potential of the car and taken our opportunities."

He concluded by saying:

"We will be looking to bounce back in Budapest and Spa, tracks where we’ve been good at in the past."

Given that McLaren's recent struggles coincided with its impressive gains, which allowed the Woking-based team to pass its rival for fifth place in the Constructors' standings, Alpine needs to step up its game even more.