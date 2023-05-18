“AMR23 has no specific weakness” - Aston Martin chief calls to ‘improve everything’ in their bid to catch Red Bull

If there is any team that can be called the dark horse in F1, it would be Aston Martin. This team has surprised everyone with its brilliant performance since the 2023 Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is back with a bang, landing three podiums for the team until now.

Despite all its success, Aston Martin needs to up its game in all areas to catch up with Red Bull's winning machine RB19.

This is what Aston Martin's technical director Dan Fallows said about the insights of the team's progressive development plans for this year had to say in an interview with Motorsport.com:

“We have to consider where we are in relation to Red Bull. But I think we have areas that are relatively strong."

Talking further about the developments they have made, he added:

“At the beginning of last year, we switched to a completely different concept, so we’re still developing that. We think we’ve made a big step this year, but we still have a little way to go."

Improvements in the Aston Martin ARM23 so far

As Dan Fallows rightfully agree that there is not just one particular point, but all pain points that the team needs to work on. He also assessed that Aston Martin's performance in the season so far has been consistent.

Credits to making minor tweaks to the rear wing, Fernando Alonso's race in Bahrain reaped brilliant results albeit AMR23's relatively ineffective DRS.

Budget cap limitations and restricted wind tunnel time is meant to improve Lawrance Stroll's squad's chances of leaving a mark on the reigning world champions.

Nonetheless, there is a huge gap in performance that Aston Martin needs to bridge if they have to compete with Red Bull in the upcoming races. The Silverstone factory has shown its potential for rapid development.

AMR23 is far from being a copy of Red Bull, but most teams, if not all, have started learning how to tackle regulations and still get a fast racing car from the Austrian team.

The Dark Horse has a long way to go in the upcoming months, as Red Bull has fortified its hold on the championship earlier than the Briton team.

Fernando Alonso will have a critical role to play in this ordeal. With his experience in racing and his successful marriage to AMR23, the team can be hopeful to have a neck-to-neck competition with the Bulls. The driver duo Alonso and Stroll paired up to be a great team as they balance competing with each other and racing with the other teams on the grid.

