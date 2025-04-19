Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood drops 1-word reaction to hilarious Oscar Piastri clip

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood reacted to a hilarious clip of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri during the FP2 session from the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Aussie driver has arguably been the most in-form driver in the last three race weekends and has won two of the four completed races in the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old has displayed strong pace and calmness inside the car despite contending for a world championship against his teammate, Lando Norris. Piastri is known for his cool demeanour inside the car, with very few instances ruffling his feathers and forcing him to give a reaction.

One such incident happened during the FP2 session when he was blocked by the Kick Sauber in the pit lane, which caused him further delay. The Hinwil-based outfit sent one of its cars ahead of Oscar Piastri but had to do a three-point turn to adjust in the queue.

On his team radio, the McLaren driver gave a sarcastic and hilarious response to the events and said:

“Oh dear. Sauber did a great job there.”

Andretti IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood gave a one-word reaction to the clip and wrote:

"Nice @OscarPiastri."

The four-time F1 race winner finished the Friday Practice sessions in the Top 2, as he claimed P1 and P2 in the FP1 and FP2, respectively.

Oscar Piastri analyzes his Friday Practice session in Jeddah

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he had solid Friday practice sessions but admitted that the MCL39 was trickier to drive despite having the desired performance.

As per F1.com, the Aussie reflected on his pace at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Free Practice and said:

“A solid Friday. It was a little bit trickier of a day, but I think the pace in the car is good. The competition doesn’t seem far away, so we need to iron out a couple of things to put us in the best place for Qualifying. We’ll review it all tonight and set ourselves up well for tomorrow.”

Heading into the weekend, the 24-year-old is one of the favorites to take the race win in Jeddah and has also taken over as the favorite in the bookies' eyes after his win in Bahrain in the championship.

Giving an insight into his mindset for a title challenge, Oscar Piastri told F1.com:

“I think it’s just genuinely very early. We’ve still got 20 races to go. I’m under no illusion that I’m trying to fight for a championship, but I knew that from before the season started.

"For me, the best way of trying to achieve that, especially at this early point in the year, is just by doing the best job you can each weekend and scoring the most points you can, then seeing where you end up towards the end of the year."

Oscar Piastri is just three points behind his teammate and championship leader Lando Norris in the Driver standings and could take over the lead if he scores more points than the latter this weekend.

