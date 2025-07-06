"Apparently we can't brake behind safety car anymore": Oscar Piastri on the Max Verstappen incident that cost him the win in the F1 British GP

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri finished the 2025 British Grand Prix in P2 after taking the lead of the race away from Max Verstappen in the first few laps. However, the incident under the safety car with Max Verstappen on Lap 21 cost the Australian star the race win. Piastri shared his bold opinion on the same incident after finishing just below seven seconds behind the winner, Lando Norris, on Sunday, July 6.

Oscar Piastri started the race in P2 and soon overtook Max Verstappen, who was running a low downforce setup. The 24-year-old driver maintained the lead of the race throughout the incidents and the torrential rain. As it poured down at Silverstone, a safety car was brought out to slow down the drivers.

The safety car ended on Lap 21. However, as soon as the safety car lights went out, Oscar Piastri, who was in the lead of the race and effectively controlled the pace of the field, suddenly came to a stop. With the spray coming out of his car, Max Verstappen, who was just behind him, had to take avoiding actions on the back straight and passed the McLaren car momentarily.

The Dutchman came on the radio and complained about the same before eventually spinning out just after the race restart. The race stewards took the Oscar Piastri braking incident under investigation and came out with a 10-second time penalty for the Australian driver, which was served during the final pitstop.

Had Piastri not been given the penalty, he would've come out in the lead of the race and taken the win. Instead, his teammate Lando Norris took his first win at the British GP. Oscar Piastri, during his interaction with the former F1 champion Jenson Button after the race, said:

“Yeah I’m not going to say much, I’ll get myself in trouble. So well done to Nico, I think thats the highlight of the day.”

Jenson Button further detailed how Piastri took the lead, and it was the incident that possibly cost him the win. Piastri then added:

“Yeah, apparently we can’t brake behind the safety car anymore. I mean I did it for five laps before that. Again, I’m not going to say too much or else I’ll get myself in trouble. Thanks to the crowd for a great event. Thanks for sticking through the weather. I still like Silversone even after a day like today.”

Nico Hulkenberg registered his first podium ahead of the defending British GP champion Lewis Hamilton and pole sitter Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris cuts down Oscar Piastri's championship lead after British GP win

Oscar Piastri’s championship lead increased to 22 points after Lando Norris crashed out at the Canadian GP in the final moments. However, since then, the British driver has won the Austrian GP which cut the lead to 15 points and has now followed that up with a win at his home race.

After the 2025 British GP, Norris sits on 226 points in the F1 standings, just 8 points behind Oscar Piastri, who has 234 points to his name. The McLaren drivers clearly had the pace on the field at Silverstone in the wet conditions, and it was the 10-second time penalty for Piastri that decided the race winner.

Max Verstappen finished the Canadian GP in P5 and has been losing points to both the McLarens since his retirement at the Austrian GP. The defending F1 champion is now 69 points behind the championship leader.

