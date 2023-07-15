Aston Martin boss not concerned about McLaren F1 joining the fight at the front

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack was not concerned about McLaren's form in the past two races. When asked about them joining the fight for the top, he mentioned that it did not concern him.

Krack said:

"Concern is the wrong word. I think it confirms what I have always been saying, we need to be careful defining too quickly a pecking order. You will remember me saying this. So we have a swing up and down."

Alonso finished seventh behind both the drivers of Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes at the British GP. The Aston Martin boss, though, still saw the positive side to the story. The team was able to outscore their current rivals, Ferrari, scoring six points compared to three for the Prancing Horses.

Mercedes, meanwhile, made a net gain of 18 points at Silverstone and currently stand second in the Constructor's Championship with 203 points. Aston Martin are not far behind, though, with 181 points in the bag. Ferrari are further still with 157 points.

When asked about the overall weekend by Motorsport.com, Krack said:

"Verdict is damage limitation. I would say we did not have the performance that we wanted to have on Saturday, Sunday. And to go away with scoring more points than Ferrari, I think you can call it damage limitation.”

Krack is eager to see how the AMR23 would face the challenges at the extremes of Hungary and Spa in the upcoming weekends.

What is Aston Martin's plan for the rest of the season?

The Aston Martin boss has admitted that the team's focus will primarily be on improving their one-lap pace in order to finish higher in qualifying.

With Alonso and Stroll having started P9 and P12 respectively, a higher grid position was sure to land them more points.

Krack further acknowledged that the expectations from the team are to constantly finish on the podium. Hence, the races where they don't do so will be analyzed for weaknesses and improvements.

Considering that there are a lot more races remaining on the calendar where the team could benefit from more downforce, Krack is hopeful for a better performance.

He said about the races ahead:

“The calendar is such that you have the less downforce races in the beginning, depending on how you classify them, and there are more races to come down where maybe we can be better. These are all things that we have to see based on the analysis of the next three, I think.”

Having bagged six podiums in 10 races so far, Aston Martin are already in a very respectable position compared to their past seasons. Now it's all up to the team's engineers and drivers to take this tally higher in the rest of the season.