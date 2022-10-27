Audi announced its entry into F1 by buying a major stake in the Sauber F1 team. The automotive giants will be competing as a factory team from the 2026 F1 season, with their own engines and now own chassis and cars.

Formula 1 reporter Ralf Back and F1 expert Christian Danner discussed the driver pairing of the future team in SPORT1 magazine. Both pundits were of the opinion that Mick Schumacher is on the radar for the new team.

There have reportedly already been talks between Schumacher and Audi.



Back was of the opinion that Schumacher would have to persevere until 2026 since Audi would pick him up then. He said:

"I think it's all about getting through 2023 for Mick, because the way I see it, his future lies with Audi. They want him and there have already been talks."

He went on to say how the German team will revamp the existing Sauber structure and Schumacher is at the top of the list for the new guys coming in. He said:

"Completely different people will be in charge. And I expect Mick to be one of the future pilots."

The German giants had previously announced that they would be joining F1 as an engine supplier from the 2026 season. This came in light of the engine development ban that will be lifted in 2026.

Audi is one of the potential new teams coming in with talks surrounding Porsche and how it also wanted to enter the sport and take over Red Bull. The deal did not work out and entry into the sport for the German manufacturer seems unlikely now.

Mick Schumacher yet to find F1 seat for next season even with Audi interest

Schumacher is currently without a confirmed seat for next season. Haas is the only team left with a seat available after Williams announced their second driver, Logan Sargeant, for next year on the eve of the US GP. Haas chief Guenther Steiner has repeatedly said that the second seat at Haas will go to a deserving candidate and Schumacher will have to prove himself worthy.

Haas is currently locked in a battle for eighth place in the championship with AlphaTauri. After Magnussen placed eighth last weekend in Texas, only two points separate the two teams, with Haas having the lead. Schumacher had a disappointing P14 finish, which doesn't help his case for a seat next year.

If Schumacher fails to secure a seat for next season, the young driver could take a year off and look for better opportunities for the 2024 season. Since the young driver is in the early stages of his career, a break wouldn't affect his incoming opportunities.

