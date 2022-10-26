BREAKING: Audi announces buying stake in F1 team as part of 2026 entry

Audi has announced Sauber as its strategic partner for its entry into F1 in 2026. The automotive giant will be buying a stake in the F1 team as Sauber transforms into a work outfit for Audi's entry into the sport.

The German brand teased its announcement on social media yesterday, formally revealing it today. In a statement released by Sauber, the team acknowledged how such a deal would help in guaranteeing the long-term future of the team, stating:

“This partnership will bring the team to new heights, guaranteeing at the same time the long-term future of the company – an entity that boasts a committed workforce, one of Europe’s leading wind tunnels and world-class motorsport manufacturing facilities.”

Finn Rausing, the chairman of the board of Sauber Holdings, indicated that he will remain involved, saying:

“Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group. It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership.”

Sauber team principal Fred Vasseur appeared positive that this step will help the team continue its progress up the field. He said:

“The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid. To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future, and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in F1.”

Audi board member Oliver Hoffmann, the man responsible for the F1 program, cited Audi's experience of using Sauber's wind tunnel in the past as one of the reasons why the Swiss team was chosen as the partner. He said:

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious F1 project. We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations, and are convinced that together we will form a strong team.”

Audi's F1 project leader Adam Baker added that the German squad was looking to leverage the experience of Sauber to help make progress through the field. He said:

“Sauber is a first-class partner for the use of the Audi Power Unit. We are looking forward to working with an experienced team that has helped shape many eras of Formula 1 history. Together, we want to write the next chapter starting in 2026.”

F1 CEO welcomes prospect of two illustrious names joining hands

Formula 1 CEO Stephano Domenicali claimed happiness at the association as it brought two names like Sauber and Audi together on the grid. He said:

“It is great news to hear that Audi will have a partnership with Sauber for their entry into Formula 1 in 2026. The combination of those two names is a very exciting prospect for our sport. It highlights the strong momentum that Formula 1 has and the belief in our strategy to further grow and enhance the sport while delivering on our sustainability plans to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 with advanced sustainable fuels in the cars in 2026. We look forward to seeing their progress over the coming years and the car on the grid for the team’s first race.”

Sauber's association with Alfa Romeo will end at the end of the 2023 F1 season and post that, Audi's influence will start taking over for the team. The last time Sauber was a works team was with BMW as the team was able to win just one race in a partnership that lasted four years.

