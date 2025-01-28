"Aura for aura, face card for face card and just matching each others freak": Fans react to first Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc video

Scuderia Ferrari released a jaw-dropping video introducing Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as teammates for the 2025 F1 season. Fans reacted to the video on social media and lauded the duo's aura.

The Maranello-based squad is entering a transition year in 2025 after they signed the seven-time world champion in a multi-year deal. His formal induction was a buzzing affair as the Tifosi crowd turned up in huge numbers to welcome their new hero.

Meanwhile, Hamilton completed his maiden test run with Ferrari on January 22 at the Fiorano track. He drove 30 laps in the team's 2023 season challenger, SF-23, with the fans cheering for him in the background.

After the test drive, the Brit headed to his official photoshoot with the Italian team. He was joined by his new teammate Charles Leclerc as the duo posed in the new race suit for the 2025 season.

Ferrari released the video of the photoshoot on social media, and fans had dropped several comments below the post.

"aura for aura, face card for face card, and just matching each others freak," a fan said.

"name a more iconic duo on the grid rn I’LL WAIT," another fan commented.

"The coldest video I've seen in years," a user also said.

A fan also shared his excitement to witness the era of Hamilton and Leclerc as teammates.

"Exciting times ahead with the 1644 era! Can't wait to see what this new chapter brings for Ferrari and its drivers 🔴🏎️ #ForzaFerrari," a fan further commented.

"Omg I lost my breath for a second 😮‍💨," said another fan.

"yeah we're starting a domination in F1," a user also commented.

Ferrari is set to unveil their challenger for the 2025 season on February 19, a day after the FIA's F175 event concludes at the O2 Arena in London.

Lewis Hamilton details his first test experience with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton drove a Ferrari for the first time on January 22 at the Fiorano track. Since announcing his transfer, this was the first time he got a hold of the Ferrari steering wheel.

Moreover, sharing his experience, Hamilton said, via F1's official website:

"Driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life. When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

"I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring."

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari journey kicked off on a grand note. His formal race debut with the Maranello-based squad will take place on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

