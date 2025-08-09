  • home icon
  "Biggest bunch of BS": Fans react as reports emerge on Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton-centric development

"Biggest bunch of BS": Fans react as reports emerge on Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton-centric development

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 09, 2025 22:48 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton (44) and Charles Leclerc (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25s during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. Source: Getty

Reports from Italy have stirred up a storm among Formula 1 fans, with claims that Ferrari will not be building its 2026 car around Lewis Hamilton's preferences. The story, first detailed by Funo Analisi Tecnica, sparked fan reactions, with many critical of the Scuderia's approach.

The original report explained that the idea of Ferrari tailoring the SF-26 specifically for Hamilton was a 'serious misconception'. While Hamilton has reportedly provided feedback on what he wants and doesn't want in the car, the outlet stressed that the ultimate goal is to design the fastest car possible, not one custom-built for a single driver.

The report was later reposted by a Ferrari news account on X:

And fans didn't hold back. One summed up the online mood with:

"Biggest bunch of bullshit I've read today. Let's not take any insight or direction from a 7 time world fu**ing champion but continue doing the same shit over and over and over again. The current team is a disgrace to everything Ferrari has built in this sport."
Others added in a similar vein.

Some pointed to Lewis Hamilton's lack of results compared to teammate Charles Leclerc, who has scored five podiums this season while Hamilton has none.

Still, a few supporters defended Ferrari's stance as in the report.

Whether fans see it as pragmatism or a missed opportunity, the exchange highlighted the growing scrutiny around Hamilton's move to Maranello and what Ferrari is, and isn’t, willing to do to accommodate him.

Ferrari's quiet 2026 push keeping Lewis Hamilton in mind

Lewis Hamilton after the Hungarian GP. Source: Getty
Formula 1's all-new 2026 cars are set to hit the track in just six months, when the first private test takes place at Barcelona next January. While every team is deep in design work, there is still plenty of uncertainty over how the next-generation rules will play out.

Some drivers, including Charles Leclerc, have reportedly offered downbeat assessments after simulator sessions with early 2026 concepts, suggesting the learning curve could be steeper than many expect.

The Funo Analisi Tecnica report pointed to Ferrari's internal focus on both power unit and aerodynamics, with team principal Frédéric Vasseur pushing for continuity and long-term planning. Engine chief Enrico Gualtieri is said to be spearheading a low-profile but aggressive effort on the power unit, which some insiders believe could challenge Mercedes' benchmark.

Crucially, the Italian outlet stressed that Ferrari is not tailoring the SF-26 to Lewis Hamilton's personal preferences, debunking what it sees as a 'myth' that has followed him since his signing.

The 2026 regulations - already amended 13 times - will introduce sweeping changes, including:

  • 30 kg lighter for better wheel-to-wheel racing.
  • 50-50 split between internal combustion and electric power in power units, with increased battery capacity and 100% sustainable fuels.
  • Moveable front and rear wings to improve close racing and reduce drag.
  • A new system that allows drivers within one second of a rival to deploy extra battery power for a short burst.

If Ferrari gets the balance right, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will have the tools to fight at the front. But as the report makes clear, the car will be built to win races, not to suit one driver's wish list.

