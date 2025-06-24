Brad Pitt picks Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly as F1 drivers with a potential future in Hollywood

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt picked Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly as F1 drivers with the potential to explore a future in acting. During the 'F1 movie' premiere in London, Pitt said that apart from Sainz and Gasly, Lewis Hamilton can also try his hand at acting.

Pitt is busy doing red carpet appearances as his upcoming movie 'F1' is set to release across the world this week. The first big premiere of the film was held in New York earlier this month. Many Formula 1 drivers and team principals were spotted on the red carpet along with their families and partners.

Moreover, this week, another screening was held in London. This event was also star-studded, with Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton, and other celebrities turning up on the red carpet.

During an interview with ABC on the red carpet, Brad Pitt, the lead actor of the F1 movie, was asked to name a few Formula 1 drivers he thinks have the potential to explore an alternate career in Hollywood.

After a lot of thought, Pitt named Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, and Hamilton as three good-looking individuals who can act in Hollywood.

"I'm going to give Carlos Sainz. He's definite. I'm going to say Pierre Gasly. He's got a feel for it. Of course Lewis can do anything."

The F1 movie will feature many F1 drivers from the current grid, as the crew shot many scenes during real Grand Prixs in 2024.

That being said, the movie aims to bring a wider audience for F1. The sport has seen tremendous growth since the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive' aired in 2019. With Hollywood also joining the trend, F1 is expected to see significant growth shortly.

Carlos Sainz delivers his verdict on the F1 movie

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Williams driver Carlos Sainz watched 'F1: The Movie' during the New York premiere held last week. He was seen walking the red carpet with his colleagues and posed for a group picture.

Sainz also shared his review and said the film has something for everyone. Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"There’s something for everyone for sure. I’ll just say for the pure F1 fans, be open-minded to Hollywood films. For all the new fans, that’s our sport."

The Spanish driver had previously seen the film during the private screening held in Monaco for the drivers. However, he then refused to share details, saying he wasn't allowed to reveal the plot of the movie.

However, overall, Carlos Sainz is impressed with how the movie has been made, keeping the entertainment aspect in mind as well.

"F1: The Movie" has been directed by Joseph Kosinski with Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as lead actors. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton is one of the co-producers of the film, who also helped the crew during the making.

