F1 fans on social media have reacted to reports of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz considering a move to join Williams F1 for the 2025 season. The Spaniard is out of contract with the Prancing Horses at the end of this season after the team decided not to renew his deal and signed Lewis Hamilton for next year.

Many teams have been rumored to be in the running to sign the 29-year-old, who recently won in Australia a couple of months ago. Teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes, and F1's newest entrant Audi were mooted as potential destinations, with the latter even reportedly offering him a big deal.

However, Motorsport.com has reported ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend that Carlos Sainz is considering a move to Williams to race alongside Alex Albon. The report added that Mercedes chose against signing Sainz.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the news on X.

"So bro is doing a Daniel Riccardo but worse," a fan tweeted.

"Sainz going to the Merc B team because Merc prefer an F2 driver omds," another fan wrote.

"I don’t really see how that would be preferable to Audi? Anyone?" a fan questioned.

Carlos Sainz explains his situation regarding his future amidst talks of joining Williams

Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda earlier this month, Carlos Sainz stated that he was keeping his cards close to his chest with respect to his future. The Ferrari driver hinted that once everything is in place, his future will be sorted out fairly quickly.

"Behind the scenes, I know more. You have the rumors and everything, but don't worry, I'm not going to let slip anything. I'm going to just put all the options on the table and make the right decision," Sainz said.

"I can just tell you that, once I open my mind up, everything will happen very quickly. It's all about putting everything together that I feel like I need on my next new contract."

The Spaniard also stated that he would like to work on a project due to his age, saying:

"But I can tell you that, with such an important decision in this stage of my career, that I want to have all the other cards on the table to take the right one and think about it carefully.

"I'm about to be 30 this year and the next project is a project that I really want to make it work and see how it goes. So I'm going to give myself as much time as I need."

Carlos Sainz is currently P5 in the Driver's Championship with 93 points, eight behind Lando Norris, and has recorded one win and three podium finishes so far.