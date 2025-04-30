Cadillac could announce their first F1 drivers this weekend during the Miami Grand Prix - Reports

Formula 1's impending 11th team, Cadillac, will reportedly finalize its drivers' lineup at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The team is set to unveil their livery for the 2026 season at an event where senior General Motorsports staff are expected to mark their attendance.

F1 agreed to expand the grid to 11 teams from the 2026 season after they approved General Motors' bid earlier this year. Though their debut is scheduled for next year, the team will initially use Ferrari engines before manufacturing their own power units in 2029.

Moreover, at the upcoming 2025 Miami Grand Prix, General Motors has organized an exclusive event to unveil their livery and show car for the upcoming season. The event, hosted at a Miami beach club, will likely see the presence of several celebrities and senior General Motors staff.

According to news outlet OE24, Cadillac could likely hold a key meeting during the Miami GP to finalize their drivers' lineup for the impending season. While the team's option pool is huge, they've reportedly narrowed down their choices.

Sergio Perez, the former Red Bull driver and a 13-year F1 veteran, is reportedly leading the race to grab a seat with Cadillac. Earlier this year, he claimed that he is talking with multiple teams to discuss a potential comeback plan. Moreover, Perez is believed to have landed in Miami this week.

Having said that, IndyCar driver Colton Herta is another name likely on General Motors' shopping list. The team reportedly wants to hire an American driver, and Herta has caught their attention.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes' reserve driver, and Zhou Gunayu, Ferrari's reserve driver, are two more names linked to the 11th team. However, General Motors representatives have thus far refused to comment on the conjectures related to their drivers' lineup.

Zhou Guanyu opens up on his odds of landing the Cadillac seat

Zhou Guanyu linked to Cadillac F1

Cadillac is gearing up to debut in F1 in 2026. However, their driver lineup is still undecided. While Sergio Perez is likely leading the race to grab a seat, Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu is another name linked to the team's second seat.

Interestingly, he has a special connection with Cadillac's team principal, Graeme Lowdon. The Ferrari reserve driver is managed by Lowdon, which many believe gives him an edge to land the prized seat. However, Guanyu is keeping his expectations in check.

Talking to Racingnews365, the Chinese driver said:

“I’m really happy, of course, that Graeme is the principal. But that doesn’t mean I’m definitely linked with the team because, at the end of the day, the overall decision is taken by different people."

Before rejoining Ferrari as reserve driver this year, Zhou Guanyu had previously been a part of their junior academy. His familiarity with Ferrari engines also adds to his resume, as General Motors' team will have engines supplied by the Italian team until 2029.

