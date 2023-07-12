"Can he find the diamond inside him?" - Mick Schumacher advised to be a ‘selfish loner’ by Damon Hill to survive in F1

Life in F1 hasn't been smooth sailing for Mick Schumacher as he strives to make his mark in the motorsport world. He had a two-year stint at Haas, which unfortunately did not bring him close to a podium finish. Schumacher was then let go by the team ahead of the 2023 season, making way for Nico Hulkenberg.

While Schumacher has been serving as a test driver for his father's former team, Mercedes, he is yet to secure a race seat with a team on the grid. This situation might be considered normal for any other rookie driver on the grid. However, his last name carries a weight of expectation and scrutiny that few can comprehend.

As the son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, the youngster finds himself under the watchful eyes of fans, media, and industry insiders alike. Recognizing Schumacher's unique challenges, Damon Hill, an F1 legend and former rival to Michael Schumacher, has stepped forward to offer his advice.

Speaking to Sports BILD, Hill, who empathizes with Mick Schumacher's current predicament, firmly believes that the talented youngster deserves a place in F1. He also reckoned that Günther Steiner, Haas' team principal, was perhaps too harsh in his treatment of the junior Schumacher during his tenure with the team.

Despite the setbacks, Hill urged Schumacher to learn from his mistakes and adopt a more self-centered approach as he works towards making a return to F1.

"You have to make mistakes. You have to fail. You have to fail – and keep working on yourself and believing in yourself," Hill advised the young driver.

The former champion emphasized the importance of delving into one's soul and questioning whether Mick Schumacher can become the "selfish loner" and the person obsessed with success that F1 demands.

"Mick has to go deep into his soul and ask himself, 'Can I become this selfish loner and obsessed to be in Formula 1?' Can he find the diamond inside himself?" stated Hill.

Mick Schumacher receives positive feedback from McLaren team boss

Mick Schumacher has received commendations from McLaren team boss Zak Brown following a closed test session. Schumacher, who alongside serving Mercedes as their test driver, also holds the position of reserve driver for McLaren, recently completed his first test with the team at the Portimao circuit.

Taking to the track in the MCL35M car that competed in the 2021 F1 season, the 24-year-old showcased his skills ahead of the British Grand Prix. Brown, offering his thoughts on Mick Schumacher's performance during the Portimao test, expressed his satisfaction with the German driver's impact.

"He has done an excellent job," commented Brown during the Sky Germany broadcast for the British Grand Prix.

He further elaborated, stating:

"So we are really happy with Mick. Even as a reserve driver, whom we share with the other team, he has really done a great job."

In the fiercely competitive world of motorsport, positive feedback from team bosses can make a significant impact on a driver's reputation and opportunities. While it is improbable that Mick Schumacher's work with McLaren will directly lead to a future opportunity to race for the Woking-based team, the positive feedback from Brown serves as a boost to Schumacher's aspirations of revitalizing his F1 career.

