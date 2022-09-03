"The victory is bigger, the mistake is bigger"- Carlos Sainz compares Ferrari's work culture with McLaren, Toro Rosso, and Renault

Carlos Sainz revealed how different it is to work for Ferrari than it was for his previous teams during the press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was asked about the questionable strategies the Scuderia has used throughout the season, to which he had a very balanced reply. Sainz feels the team is being criticized a lot for its mistakes. He stated that during his time working with other teams like McLaren and Renault, even after making a mistake in strategy, the teams were never called out for it. He believes that the price to pay at Ferrari is bigger than his previous teams.

Sainz said:

“And this is a fact that I think everyone can agree with. While in Ferrari, everything seems bigger. The victory is bigger, the mistake is bigger. And it’s just like that, no. It’s something I’m adapting myself to.”

Ferrari have had the potential this year to win a championship after almost 14 years, as the start of the season turned in their favor with a 1-2 finish at the Bahrain GP. Slowly though, things started to go south for the team. Carlos Sainz had his first DNF of the season in Melbourne after running into gravel, which continued at Imola, leading to a sizeable loss of points.

Another reason that has potentially caused Charles Leclerc to lose the lead in the championship (as believed by analysts) is the strategy that Ferrari have used. During many races, Leclerc was given the wrong set of tires or called in at the wrong time, which has crumbled his hopes for a championship victory since Red Bull have managed to create such a massive points lead.

Meanwhile, Sainz revealed that the team is constantly trying to improve their strategy after almost every race. According to him, whenever the team thinks they've made a mistake, it is reviewed and all the possible strategies are thought of and then a solution is chosen to not repeat it during future races.

Speaking about the same, he added:

“But going back to strategy, I think you need to pick one by one, analyse them carefully and see what we could have done better, which is exactly what we’re doing every time we make a mistake. We go back to a factory and we try to improve it.”

Carlos Sainz also believes it is a bit unfair for everyone to generalize on the team's mistakes during the races. He is firm about the fact that the mistakes in all the races are different, and there is not a single solution. To arrive at one, they will have to analyze every race independent of the other.

Carlos Sainz believes that criticism of Ferrari is unfair

When asked about his team's strategy errors by RacingNews365, Carlos Sainz also said that Ferrari have successfully pulled off many strategies, but none of those times did anyone come up to them and praise them for the same. Claiming that the moment a mistake was made, shots were fired, he said:

“And there have been a lot of times during the year where we’ve done the right calls and no one has come to us to say, ‘Oh, you did the right call’ or congratulate us for that but on the other hand, when there’s been two or three, let’s say call them bad calls with hindsight, there’s been massive criticism about it.”

At the start of the season, Ferrari had a grab over the drivers' and constructors' championships. Currently, however, Red Bull have taken both spots with over a 100-point lead in the latter. Similarly, after the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, Sergio Perez has taken Leclerc's 2nd spot in the former. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz sits 4th with 171 points in his bag.

