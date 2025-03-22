Carlos Sainz breaks his silence after a third consecutive poor qualifying performance in Williams

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz admitted that he was still not there with the FW47 yet but was optimistic that he will make eventual progress after a third consecutive poor qualifying performance at the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. The Spanish driver had a lot of expectations moving into the Grove-based outfit ahead of the 2025 season, with many predicting him to be the leader of the iconic British team alongside Alex Albon.

However, it has been the Thai driver who has looked more comfortable and settled in the 2025 challenger and has been the quicker of the two drivers in the first two weekends. Sainz, who moved to Williams from Ferrari once again failed to reach Q3 at the Shanghai International Circuit as he finished P15 at the end of the qualifying session on Saturday.

The four-time F1 race winner has looked a couple of steps behind his teammate this weekend and had a poor showing in the Sprint as well given he was the only driver to do a pit stop in the 19-lap race. On his Instagram Story, Carlos Sainz broke his silence regarding his current performances and wrote:

"Still not there yet but I know it will come. We did setup changes for the race, so hoping for a better one tomorrow!"

Carlos Sainz on his performance assessment...Credits-Instagram

Carlos Sainz could only manage to finish in P17 as he benefitted from a three-car collision on the final lap of the Sprint.

Carlos Sainz analyzes a difficult Saturday for him in China

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was still struggling with the same issues over a single lap as he claimed that he would lose more tim in some corners if he pushed more inside the car.

As per PitPass, the 30-year-old reflected on his struggles and said:

"Still struggling with the same issues during Qualifying. As soon as I begin to push, I lose the feeling with the car in certain corners and struggle to improve the total lap time. I'm trying to make the most of it, but the reality is that I am unfortunately not there yet, especially in the last sector."

"I know I'll end up getting there with the car, it's now a matter of shortening the process as much as possible. Regarding tomorrow's race, we've made some big set-up changes to the car and hopefully, we will be in better shape than this morning. Graining will again be key, so let's see what we can achieve," he added.

Williams F1 will hope for some points in the main race with Alex Albon starting from P10 with VCARB pairing of Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar ahead of him while Carlos Sainz would hope for some positive progress on Sunday

