Carlos Sainz drops a 3-word reaction to girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's latest post

Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, gave a short reaction to his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's recent post on social media. The Spanish driver has made solid progress with the iconic British team in his first year at the Grove-based outfit after joining them at the start of the season.

Sainz was among the many drivers who switched teams for the 2025 season and chose Williams over other suitors. After a relatively slow start to his debut campaign with them, the 30-year-old has become more comfortable with the FW47 and has been competitive against his new teammate, Alex Albon.

Carlos Sainz, who is currently in his 11th year in the sport, is often spotted in the paddock with his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. The Scottish model has been a regular in the F1 paddock this year and cheered on the four-time F1 race winner.

Donaldson, who has over 550k followers on Instagram, recently posted a series of pictures from a photoshoot on the social media platform and wrote:

"Before and after I’ve eaten :)"

Carlos Sainz could not help but pull the leg of his girlfriend and gave a three-word reaction in the comments section, saying:

"You look hangry."

The 30-year-old model also replied to the F1 driver's comment with a couple of moon-faced emojis.

Sainz, who had previously driven for Ferrari for four years from 2021 to 2024, has had a competitive car in his hands in 2025 despite fears of having moved to the lower end of the grid, evidenced by Williams F1's recent results in previous years.

Carlos Sainz gives a cautious prediction regarding Williams in 2026

The Williams F1 driver stated that he was optimistic that the British team could make another step forward in the 2026 season, but he was not expecting big things from next year.

As per Motorsport.com, the Spaniard was cautious about the former world champion's chances of winning titles and victories next year and said:

"I don’t think we’ll be ready next year. It would be fantastic to take another step forward, because that would mean being with the top teams – but my experience at Ferrari also taught me that it’s one thing to be in the group, another to actually beat the front-runners.

"This year we’re getting a first taste – in some qualifying sessions, we’ve been able to fight on par with Mercedes and Ferrari, and that wasn’t a given. I believe we’ll get there, so in a way it’s better to accept a few mistakes this season, since we don’t yet have a car that allows us to fight for the biggest goals."

Williams F1 have already shifted its focus to the 2026 season in their bid to have a jump start on their rivals ahead of the new regulations.

