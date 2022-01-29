"I cannot wait to show it to the Tifosi” – Carlos Sainz eager to show Ferrari’s “exciting” 2022 challenger to the fans

Carlos Sainz says he is eagerly waiting to be able to reveal Ferrari’s “secret” 2022 F1 car to the fans. The Spaniard has revealed that the new car is unlike anything the sport has seen in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Autosport after the team’s private test at Fiorano, Sainz said:

“The 2022 car is, let’s say, very different to what we have seen in the last few years in Formula 1. I cannot wait to show it to the Tifosi. It is like we have a secret, but we want to tell a secret as soon as possible. Let’s see. It’s not long now. I’m particularly keen on showing the car to all the Tifosi, but also driving it as soon as possible.”

Sainz says he’s seen enough of the new car from the team’s "PowerPoint presentations" and wind tunnel models and he is truly excited about driving it. Ferrari will be officially launching their 2022 car on February 17 in an online-only event.

Ferrari drivers get “shocking” taste of F1 machinery ahead of 2022 season

The Scuderia are hard at work trying to get their 2022 car ready for pre-season testing in Barcelona next month. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, along with teammate Charles Leclerc and reserve driver Robert Shwartzman, have been busy this week testing with the team’s 2018 F1 car, the SF71H, at Fiorano.

The private test was held as part of the team’s preparations ahead of the upcoming season. Speaking after the test, Sainz said:

“It’s always useful, but also to be back in an F1 car is good fun. It’s a combination of useful because as an athlete, or as an F1 driver, you receive your first shock to the body. It is just: ‘whoa, yeah, I’m an F1 driver, I need to drive this beast!’ You also need to hit the neck, hit the lower back, the glutes, everything for the body to remind itself that it is the body of an F1 driver, and it is tough.”

Both Sainz and Leclerc feel that the test was an invaluable experience ahead of the official testing next month to help them get up to speed.

Given that the cars are so new, being able to quickly identify issues and come up with solutions during the Barcelona winter testing is critical. Therefore, having as much preparation prior to testing as possible will help Ferrari hit the ground running, potentially giving them an advantage over the competition.

