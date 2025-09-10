Carlos Sainz fondly looks back on his relationship with McLaren: “felt loved, supported and embraced”

Carlos Sainz reminisced on his stint at McLaren during the Italian Grand Prix. The 31-year-old detailed how he felt loved and supported during his time with the Woking-based outfit.

Sainz, who now races for Williams, highlighted how he was embraced by every member of the team and its management. The Spaniard, who spoke to DAZN Espana, also discussed how they jointly created a super-strong team.

“It's the first F1 environment where I've really felt loved, supported and embraced by every member of the team, the management and everyone else. Here I met Zak Brown, Andrea Stella, Lando [Norris], Tom [Stallard], and suddenly I saw that we had created a super strong team.”

Carlos Sainz’s stint at McLaren marked his first time away from the Red Bull Racing umbrella. The four-time Grand Prix winner recorded his maiden podium finish during his stint at McLaren.

Sainz’s time at the Papaya team also featured several memorable moments, including his last-place to podium finish during the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. Sainz largely dominated then teammate Lando Norris in his two seasons with the team, until his switch to Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Carlos Sainz reflects on his last win for Ferrari

Carlos Sainz also reflected on being the last driver with a race win for Scuderia Ferrari. The Spanish driver highlighted how it was a fundamental victory for him.

The former Renault driver, however, detailed how it largely remains circumstantial, considering the Ferrari team has yet to have a race-winning car. He also backed Charles Leclerc to record victories with the team soon.

“Yes, well, it's circumstantial, isn't it? As soon as they have a winning car, Charles will take care of winning again because we know that when you give him the opportunity, he wins too. “

“But it is nice to have that victory, especially because it was such a beautiful victory for me in Mexico, a victory that was fundamental for me, and we achieved it.”

Carlos Sainz’s win at the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix marked the fourth of his career. His maiden win came at the 2022 British Grand Prix. Sainz would have to wait till Singapore in 2023 for his second. His third would come at the Australian GP, with the Mexico City race marking his fourth so far.

Sadly for Scuderia Ferrari, the team is yet to taste a Grand Prix race win since Sainz’s success in Mexico. Through the 2025 campaign and since the addition of Lewis Hamilton, the Italian outfit has only been able to muster up a Sprint Race win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc has, however, finished on the podium on five occasions since the team's last race win.

