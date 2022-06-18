"I made a few mistakes too many" - Carlos Sainz indirectly admits his 2022 F1 title hopes are over

Carlos Sainz has conceded that his title hopes in 2022 are effectively over after making “a few mistakes too many”.

The Spaniard says he has changed his approach in the last few races after back-to-back DNFs earlier in the season took him out of title contention. Speaking to Marca ahead of the 2022 Canadian GP, he said:

“My approach has changed a bit because it’s true that with the DNFs I got far behind in the World Championship. They hurt, and from that point, I preferred not to think about the championship. Also, because I saw that I wasn’t comfortable enough with the car to go for pole positions and victories, and maybe the impetus to win and take pole positions also meant that maybe I made a few mistakes too many.”

Sainz currently sits at P5 in the drivers’ standings with just 83 points, more than 30 points behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, and a further 67 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen.

This is a far cry from his position earlier in the season when Ferrari’s domination saw him and Leclerc secure successive podiums, a pair of victories, and a 1-2 finish.

Ever since the Australian GP, through little fault of his own, Sainz has been unable to score consistently and hence has fallen behind the leading trio of Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Leclerc.

Furthermore, the Spaniard has struggled to maximize his car’s potential this season. Unlike last year when he managed to overhaul Leclerc in the drivers’ standings through his ruthlessly consistent performances, Sainz hasn’t been able to match his teammate this season.

Carlos Sainz claims getting a “bit more comfortable” with Ferrari F1-75 will help him “attack 100 percent”

Carlos Sainz says that by getting just a “bit more comfortable” with the Ferrari F1-75, he will be able to “attack 100 percent” during races.

The Spaniard believes he needs to be patient and focus on delivering consistent performances until he gets more comfortable within the cockpit. Speaking to Marca ahead of the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, he said:

“My strength has always been my consistency and knowing how to wait for my moments, my end of the year, which has always been very good. So I think I have to be a bit more patient this year and wait until I feel a bit more comfortable with the car, a bit more at 100 percent to go on the attack.”

The Ferrari F1-75 seems inherently suited to Charles Leclerc’s driving style, forcing Carlos Sainz to compromise on his own. Despite the Spaniard's struggles with the car, team boss Mattia Binotto believes Sainz will be able to close the gap to his teammate as the season progresses.

