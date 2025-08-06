Carlos Sainz posts an adorable close-up selfie with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson after the couple’s cycling excursion

Carlos Sainz recently took to social media to thrill fans with a close-up selfie with his partner, Rebecca Donaldson. The 30-year-old, who recently got off the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, took to his social media to share a photo of the pair.The Williams Racing driver, who endured a forgettable outing at the Hungaroring event, took to his Instagram story to share a snapshot of the pair following their cycling excursion. In the picture, both Sainz and Rebecca sported a matching white cycling gear, themed with the driver’s #55, as they posed in a scenic mountain setting.Carlos Sainz and partner Rebecca Donaldson. Image via @carlossainz55 via InstagramCarlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were first linked together in the summer of 2023, shortly after he split with former girlfriend and Spanish model Isa Hernaez, whom he dated for seven years. The pair have often been seen together at several events and Formula 1 races.Rebecca, who has also gained fame for her work as a fashion entrepreneur and modelling activities, was also recently at the Hungarian Grand Prix to cheer her partner. The Budapest event, however, did not pan out as Sainz and his partner had envisioned. The former Scuderia Ferrari driver could only muster a 12th place starting spot and further fell down the order during the Grand Prix, finishing the race in 14th place, behind Kick Sauber driver, Nico Hulkenberg.Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson reacts to his post on IGEarlier in June, Carlos Sainz’s partner, Rebecca Donaldson, reacted to his post ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix race. The 30-year-old took to Instagram to comment on the looks of the four-time Grand Prix winner.A series of photos were shared by Sainz, who was boarding a jet to head to the Austrian Grand Prix event, and he captioned it:“✈️ Off to round 11” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to it, Donaldson wrote:“Cutie”Rebecca Donaldson reacted to Carlos Sainz's post on Instagram. Image: Screengrab of @carlossainz via InstagramThe Austrian Grand Prix weekend would turn out to be one of the most forgettable Carlos Sainz would have to endure through the 2025 season so far, as the former McLaren driver could only muster a 19th-place starting position for the Williams Racing outfit.Sainz’s poor qualifying at the Styrian hill race further plunged into utter chaos when his car failed to get going when the lights went out for the formation lap. The Madrid native was aided back into the pit lane, only for his FW47 challenger to go up in flames in what appeared to be an issue around his rear brakes overheating.Carlos Sainz was forced to retire from the race, marking his first DNS [did not start] with the Grove-based outfit. This comes after his much-talked-about move following his exit from the Scuderia Ferrari outfit after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.