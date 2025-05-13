Carlos Sainz's 2-word post on Instagram goes viral

Carlos Sainz's latest instagram post, in which the F1 star can be seen wearing a tuxedo, has gone viral over social media. The Spaniard shared his stylish look as he attended the opening ceremony of the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday (May 13).

Carlos Sainz was in France on Tuesday and was spotted on the Cannes red carpet, as he also attended the premiere for the French short film 'Partir Un Jour', alongside American actor Eva Longoria. The 30-year-old's visit to the iconic film festival came about thanks to his partnership with L'Oreal.

The Williams driver posted a hilarious video via his instagram on Tuesday, in which he could be seen walking out into a balcony in a tuxedo, as he delivered the iconic James Bond line in all seriousness, but changed the name to, 'Operator, Smooth Operator', which resulted in every person laughing behind the camera.

"Acting serious 🤣" he captioned the video.

Carlos Sainz has had a roller coaster start to life at Williams, as the former Ferrari man is finally starting to find his feet at his new team. The season started with a DNF for Sainz in Australia, but the Spaniard has since steadily improved, even racking up a few points to his name.

Sainz has not been able to match his teammate, Alex Albon, though, who looks to have found another gear this year. The Thai driver has managed to finish all but one race in the top 10 this season and has already racked up 30 world championship points.

Many people had expected Sainz to blow Albon out of the water in 2025, but the latter has not only held his own but also has had the his teammate's number. Albon, who has been around the team since 2022, has looked comfortably quicker than Sainz and has even finished in the top 5 twice this season.

Carlos Sainz shares glimpses as he enjoys time off in Monaco

Carlos Sainz Jr. at the Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz shared glimses of his time off via his instagram on Monday, as the Spaniard posted a series of photographs, as he spends time in Monaco. The driver will soon be heading to Italy for round 7 of the 2025 F1 season around Imola.

Sainz shared several images of himself, having a weekend break in Monaco, as he posted on Instagram:

Enjoyed the weekend off. Time to get back to work, triple header coming up!

Williams currently sit 5th in the Constructors' standings after six rounds, which is largely due to Albon's brilliant performances this season. Sainz will be looking to step up and match his teammate's heroics, to cement the British team's position in the table.

Last time around in Miami, Sainz lashed out at his team over the team radio after the race due to Albon overtaking him, when he was apparently under the impression that his teammate would stay behind. Sainz claimed to have 'lost a lot of confidence' due to the incident, as he ended up finishing the race in P9, while Albon finished P5.

