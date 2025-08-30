Carlos Sainz's father shares a click playing golf with Tennis legend Rafael Nadal

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 30, 2025
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz and Rafael Nadal...Credits-Getty

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's father, Carlos Sainz Sr., shared a series of pictures with 22-time Grand Slam champion and tennis legend Rafael Nadal on his social media. The former Ferrari driver enjoyed a much-needed summer break with his friends and family on his yacht and shared glimpses of his activities with his fans.

The four-time F1 race winner has often cut a figure of frustration after the race weekends as he has struggled to get a hold of his FW47 and produce consistent results. In his bid to recharge his mind and emerge as a stronger version of himself in the second half of the year, Sainz completely shut off from the sport and enjoyed his time away from the track.

On his social media platform, Instagram, Carlos Sainz Sr. shared a series of pictures playing golf with Rafael Nadal and his son and wrote in his caption:

"Great game with the one and only @rafaelnadal 🐐"
The 30-year-old has also often expressed his admiration for his fellow Spaniard and termed him a childhood hero in several of his interviews.

Returning to the track for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort this weekend, Carlos Sainz made a positive start to his weekend and looked more comfortable in the car in the first two Practice sessions on Friday.

Carlos Sainz reflects on his Friday Practice in Zandvoort

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was pleased by his progress during the first two Practice sessions in Zandvoort, as he finished P8 and P16 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions, respectively.

As per F1.com, the Spaniard did not get an opportunity to set a time on the soft tires during the FP2 session due to multiple interruptions, saying:

"It was a bit of a broken FP2 today, as every time I tried to finish a push lap, we had a Yellow or Red Flag on track. The pace was promising, and we made a good step between sessions, so I’m pleased with today. For tomorrow, somewhere in the top ten feels possible, so we’ll need to make sure we stay on it and focused throughout the entire weekend."
While his teammate Alex Albon spoke about the difficulties of navigating tricky conditions on the track, which resulted in his crash in FP2, he added:

"It’s easy to get caught around here with the gusts of wind, but fortunately, it seems to only be the front wing that was damaged, so the car is looking okay. We hit the ground running in FP1, and we then made some changes going into FP2, but we didn’t get enough laps in to test if they worked or not."

Carlos Sainz had finished P5 in the past two editions of the Dutch GP and would hope for a similar turn of pace in the 2025 edition as well.

