Carlos Sainz's girlfriend drops 1-word reaction to his latest social media post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz got a loving reaction from his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, to his latest post on social media. The Spanish driver is slowly picking up steam in the 2025 season after a difficult start with the iconic British stream in the first few races of the year.

The 30-year-old joined the Grove-based outfit after ending his stint with Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, amid a host of midfield teams vying for his signature. However, he played second fiddle to his new teammate Alex Albon in the first three races of the year and failed to score more than a point.

However, Sainz has slowly closed the deficit to the Thai driver and even outqualified him in the last three races. Heading into the second triple header of the 2025 season, he posted a series of pictures relaxing off the track on his social media platform, Instagram.

Carlos Sainz wrote:

"Enjoyed the weekend off. Time to get back to work, triple header coming up!"

In the comment section of the post, Rebecca Donaldson gave an adorable one-word reaction to her boyfriend's post and said:

"My ♥️"

Snapshot of Donaldson's comment on Sainz's post...Credits-Instagram

After the Miami Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz was left frustrated with Williams F1 over the miscommunication regarding the team orders call, which cost him four places in the race. On the team radio at the checkered flag, he even claimed that he had 'lost confidence' in the team.

Williams F1 team boss defends Carlos Sainz's team radio in Miami

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles stated that he would have been 'disappointed' if his drivers, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, had not been frustrated on the team radio, as it displayed their emotions about the project.

In the Williams’ post-race Vowles Verdict show, the Brit reflected on Sainz's frustrations and said, via PlanetF1:

“Final bit from me is: I’d be disappointed if we didn’t have drivers being frustrated by what happens out on track. They’re giving their heart and soul to us and, in the case of Carlos, he was there fighting for a fifth place on merit. And in the circumstance where something catches you off guard and you’re not sure whether it was the driver or anything else going on, it can frustrate you.

“But his passion is exactly why I want him in this team and in the car. What I can assure everyone is we spent quite a bit of time post-race and again on Monday talking through the incident, [which lasted] just a few minutes, but more importantly how we as a team move forward from that and do a better job altogether in the future.”

Carlos Sainz has scored six points from as many races and two Sprints in the 2025 season, while his teammate Alex Albon has a whopping 30 points in the same time.

