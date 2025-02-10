Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, shared a series of pictures, wearing an eye-catching outfit on her latest social media post. The Scottish model has been dating the Spanish driver since the middle of 2023 and has been a frequent in the F1 paddock, ever since, as she cheers on the latter during race weekends.

The Spaniard, who recently left Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season to join the Grove-based outfit on a multi-year deal, is a popular figure in the paddock both on and off the track.

On her Instagram post, Donaldson wore a backless black gown and a sleek bun for her appearance in Venice, Italy. In one of her pictures, she was seen hanging out with Carlos Sainz's ex-teammate Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, as well.

The four-time F1 race winner previously dated fellow Spaniard, Isabel Hernaez, for six years from 2017 to 2023, before calling it quits to the shock of many in the motorsport world.

Carlos Sainz rings in the New Year with Rebecca Donaldson

Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, rang in the New Year with his girlfriend Rebecca Donalson as the pair visited Joali Being in the Maldives.

On his Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a series of pictures from the vacation although Donaldson was not in any of the pictures. Both were present at the same location, as she posted the images on her social media as well. He wrote:

"Fully recharged 🔋 and ready for training camp."

2025 will be an important year for the Spanish driver as he starts his journey with the iconic British team. On his first day at Grove, Sainz spoke about his former team's obsession with looking to extract maximum performance, a quality that he wanted to imbibe in his new team. He said:

"I can tell you that a Formula 1 team nowadays, at the level that Ferrari is running, there's an obsession by every single individual right there right now going for the last tenth, last hundredth of a second – and that's a team that is struggling to beat other teams like McLaren, Mercedes or Red Bull.

"So the level at the front of the field right now is extremely high. They are obsessed with the tenth of a second, obsessed with a hundredth of a second, obsessed with the minimal detail of every single piece of the car. So from here, I want to motivate you all, you know, every single individual here, that that last tenth will make the difference."

Carlos Sainz will be joined by Alex Albon in the team, as the duo looks to take the former world champions back to the top of the grid in the coming years.

