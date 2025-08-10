Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops a 1-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's partner's post

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson posted a short reaction to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's post on social media. It has been a difficult first half of the 2025 season for the Spaniard as he jumped ship from Maranello to Grove at the end of last year.While the iconic British team have been very competitive on the track, it has been Sainz's teammate Alex Albon who has scored the bulk of the team's points. The four-time F1 race winner has often cut a lowly figure after race weekends as he dug his head to search for answers.During his difficult time, Carlos Sainz has relied on support from his family and his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, who has been a constant presence in the F1 paddock. Sainz and Donaldson have been dating each other for two years after first being spotted during the summer break in 2023.Rebecca Donaldson, who is a model by profession, has caught the eye of the people in the paddock with her stylish outfits and her friendships with fellow WAGs Alexandra Saint-Mleux, Carmen Montero Mundt, and Lily He.The group is supportive of one another on social media and often comments on each other's posts. In her recent post on Instagram, Charles Leclerc's girlfriend posted a series of pictures and stunned in a golden gown with the backdrop of the sea, and wrote:&quot;Golden season,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the comments section of the post, Carlos Sainz's girlfriend gave a one-word reaction to Saint-Mleux's post, writing:&quot;Beauty,&quot;Snapshot of Carlos Sainz's girlfriend's comment...Credits-InstagramSimilar to their partners, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have maintained a friendly dynamic away from the track, as they are often spotted talking to each other on the driver's parade and in the paddock despite not being teammates.Carlos Sainz gives the major difference between Ferrari and WilliamsWilliams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that the major difference between Ferrari and the British team has been its engine suppliers, as the Italian team builds its power units in-house while the Grove-based outfit is a customer of Mercedes.At last year's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Spanish driver told Motorsportweek.com the issues caused by changing engines, saying:“Engine braking? Can I draw it and explain it to you on a computer? Because here, just speaking about it, obviously I’m not going to go into detail, but it’s completely different.&quot;The way you use the gears, the downshift and how it goes into engine braking, the transition from the brake migration to the engine braking is different. You have to change your driving style for sure.”The 30-year-old has only managed 16 points in the 14 races and three Sprints of the 2025 season and sits in P16 in the driver's standings as well.