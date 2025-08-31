  • home icon
  • Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops a 3-word reaction to the Spaniard being caught wearing jeans that are longer than normal

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:11 GMT
Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson...Credits-Getty and Instagram

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson gave a short reaction to the Spaniard being caught wearing slightly short jeans while making his way into the paddock for the main race in Zandvoort on Sunday. The 30-year-old had a positive qualifying session around the iconic Zandvoort circuit for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix as he qualified P9 for the main race.

The four-time F1 race winner has looked more comfortable of the two Williams drivers as his teammate Alex Albon will start the race from P15. However, heading into the paddock, decked in his team's gear, Sainz was clicked by F1 photographer Kym Ilman.

The Aussie captured Carlos Sainz getting a tulip from one of the track personnel, with the latter's shorter-than-usual jeans catching his attention. On his social media platform, Instagram, Ilman posted the two pictures and even asked Sainz about his jeans, to which Sainz told to 'ask my girlfriend'.

Rebecca Donaldson, who has been dating the former Ferrari driver for over two years, commented on Carlos Sainz's jeans and gave a three-word reaction in the comments section of the post, saying:

"My short king,"
Snapshot of Rebecca Donaldson's comment...Credits-Instagram

On the racing front, the Williams F1 driver would hope to bring in some important points for himself and the team to kickstart the second half of the season on a positive note.

Carlos Sainz analyzes his tricky qualifying session in Zandvoort

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was "slightly disappointed" that he could only qualify in P9 as he believed that hotter track temperatures impacted their car's performance.

As per F1.com, the Spanish driver reflected on his qualifying and said:

"Once the track temperatures went up, we lost performance from FP3 to Qualifying and I felt it straight away. We needed very solid laps to progress through the session and, whilst it’s slightly disappointing to not be higher up the order, we maximised what we could and P9 is a decent position to fight tomorrow. We’ll keep an eye on the weather and give our best during the race."
On the other hand, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles was more upbeat about Sainz's performance and added:

"Well done to Carlos – really great execution and well done to the team in what I suspect is the closest grid we've seen in Formula 1. But we’re right on a knife-edge with getting the tyres to work, and a slightly slower out lap behind another car tipped us the wrong way. That’s something we’ll review and make sure we refine operationally going forward."

Carlos Sainz has not finished in the points in a main race since the Canadian Grand Prix in mid-June and has largely struggled to replicate his one-lap pace over a race distance on full fuel.

Devang Chauhan

Edited by Devang Chauhan
