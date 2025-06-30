Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson drops one-word reaction Charles Leclerc's partner's post

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, dropped a one-word reaction to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux's Instagram post. Reacting to Saint-Mleux's latest post on the Meta-owned platform, Donaldson wrote "outstanding" as she went on to praise her friend.

Ad

Saint-Mleux uploaded a series of photos on Instagram in collaboration with Jacquemus. It is a brand owned by the French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. In the pictures, the French model wore a white gown as she stood in the middle of the Castle of Versailles.

Uploading the pictures, Saint-Mleux wrote on her Instagram post as caption:

"The Peasant" at the Orangerie of the Castle of Versailles @jacquemus."

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, Donaldson wrote:

"Outstanding."

Here's the screenshot of Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint-Mleux's Instagram post:

Credit: Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Instagram.

Rebecca Donaldson and Alexandra Saint-Mleux have been great companions since their Ferrari days, especially when Carlos Sainz was driving for the Prancing Horse. Sainz and Leclerc were teammates at the Italian team, and as a result, Donaldson and Saint-Mleux were often spotted spending time together at the Ferrari garage and the paddock during race weekends.

Ad

However, Sainz joined Williams in the off-season, with Ferrari replacing him with Lewis Hamilton.

Despite this, Saint-Mleux and Donaldson continue to be friends with each other. Donaldson's latest comment on Saint-Mleux's Instagram post is a testament to that.

Carlos Sainz shared a hilarious reaction to his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post

Carlos Sainz recently dropped a three-word comment to his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post. The post was dated June 20, 2025, in which Sainz left a hilarious comment.

Ad

On the Meta-owned platform, Donaldson uploaded five pictures in a post, with the caption, "before and after I've eaten". Reacting to it, Sainz added the following comment:

"You look hangry."

Here's Carlos Sainz's comment on his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram post:

Credit: Rebecca Donaldson on Instagram.

Sainz and Donaldson, one of the most renowned F1 couples now, made their first appearance together as a couple in Milan in June 2023. Two months later, the couple were spotted again in Amsterdam, on a golf course.

Ad

Donaldson and Sainz got closer during the latter's appendicitis surgery in early 2024. During this time, Donaldson took care of the F1 driver at his home in Madrid.

Rebecca Donaldson hails from Scotland and is a professional model. Besides this, she is also an entrepreneur and founded an activewear company, named Muse Activewear.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, is participating in his ninth F1 season, but this time as a Williams driver. Currently, he is P14 with 13 points at the end of 11 races and two Sprints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More