Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson flaunts toned abs in all black overalls

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson made a bold fashion statement in her recent picture on social media. The Spanish driver is currently enjoying a much-needed summer break with his friends and family and has been spotted in the water on a boat with his father and girlfriend.

The 30-year-old has had a tough first half of the season with the iconic British team in the 2025 season after he made his much-anticipated move from Ferrari. Many had expected the Spanish driver to dominate his teammate Alex Albon in the Grove-based outfit and push to be more competitive ahead of the new regulations next year.

However, it has been the opposite as Albon has been the faster and more consistent driver of the two and led from the front, while Sainz has struggled to gel with FW47. Although it has been tough going for Carlos Sainz on the track, he has been ably supported by his close ones, including his girlfriend, who has been a regular in the F1 paddock this year.

Donaldson, who is a model by profession, has managed to divide her time between supporting her partner and pursuing her goals. The 30-year-old, who has over 620k followers on Instagram, recently shared a picture of her toned abs while sporting an all black outfit from 'Alo' on her Story.

Snapshot of Rebecca Donaldson's Story...Credits-Instagram

Donaldson and Sainz have been dating each other for over two years after being first linked together during the summer break of 2023, and later made it official in his victory in Singapore the same season.

Carlos Sainz gives a clear target for the second half of the 2025 season

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he and the team should target their energies in helping the FW47 remain at the top of the midfield and finish P5 in the Constructors' Championship.

Speaking with Motorsport Week, the four-time F1 race winner reflected and said:

“For me, it would be, I think, as a team, a successful year to score fifth in the Championship and show massive progress. Again, it would show a positive direction of the team, the gathering momentum into ’26 with all the big changes that are happening and everything that we are investing into ’26.

“It’s just getting results and putting things together that has been a struggle since the beginning of the year. I’ll just keep my head down and I’m pretty sure the result is about to come.”

Carlos Sainz would hope for a marked improvement in the second half of the 2025 season to make himself a bigger player in the midfield and contribute, alongside his teammate, to helping Williams F1 consolidate P5 in the Constructors' Championship.

