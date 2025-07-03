  • home icon
Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson makes fashion statement with latest beach photoshoot on Instagram

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 03, 2025 22:18 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has once again drawn attention with her fashion sense on social media. The 29-year-old model shared pictures from her beachside photoshoot on her Instagram on Thursday, July 3.

The Scottish model and entrepreneur took to the popular social media platform to showcase a series of images as she modelled several casual beach outfits. Posing against various backdrops of water, rocks, and sand, she accompanied the carousel of photos by tagging the several brands she was representing.

The pictures have since garnered a flurry of reactions, with several airing their thoughts in the comments. Donaldson has developed into one of the famous names across the Formula 1 scene and, on occasion, accompanies her partner, Carlos Sainz, to Grand Prix weekends.

The activewear model and entrepreneur also occasionally airs her thoughts on Formula 1-related conversations and other racing-related topics when necessary.

Shifting focus to on-track action, her partner Carlos Sainz will be seeking a redemptive outing as he enters the 2025 British Grand Prix weekend. The Williams Racing driver has failed to score points in two of his last three outings for the Grove-based outfit.

During the last race at the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz failed to progress from the first round of qualifying after suffering damage to his car. The Spanish driver saw his race weekend take a turn for the worse, as a brake issue that spiralled into a fire incident resulted in him not starting the race.

Carlos Sainz’s father once talked about his son marrying Rebecca Donaldson

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr., previously shared his thoughts on his son marrying Rebecca Donaldson. During the Australian Grand Prix weekend this year, the 63-year-old rally driver was quizzed about the possibility of his son tying the knot with the Scottish model.

Sainz Sr., who has recently seen his name feature prominently in the Formula 1 scene—particularly amid conversations surrounding his recent FIA presidency bid—opted for a rather diplomatic response when asked about his son marrying Donaldson.

Sharing his thoughts, as quoted by SCMP Magazine, the rally racing champion stated:

"Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it. I’ve already been with my two daughters; this time it’s not my turn—it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear."
Sainz Jr. and Donaldson have reportedly been in a relationship since 2023, during his stint with the Scuderia Ferrari team. The pair have since grown into one of Formula 1’s most recognised couples, and Donaldson often attends F1 races.

The model was also present during the Spanish driver's Williams Racing debut at the Australian Grand Prix this season. Donaldson accompanied Sainz to the Saudi Grand Prix weekend as well—a race which ended in a double point-scoring finish for the Grove-based outfit.

