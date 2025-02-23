  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Carlos Sainz Jr
  • Carlos Sainz says Alex Albon is the first thought that comes to his mind when he wakes up in the morning

Carlos Sainz says Alex Albon is the first thought that comes to his mind when he wakes up in the morning

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Feb 23, 2025 11:09 GMT
F1 75 Live - Backstage - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Alexander Albon of Thailand and Williams are seen backstage during F1 75 Live- Source: Getty

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz hilariously claimed that the first thought that comes to his mind when he wakes up in the morning is his new teammate Alex Albon. The Spanish driver completed his high-profile move to the iconic British team at the end of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as he bid farewell to Ferrari after a four-year tenure with them.

Ad

There were many teams in the midfield that were vying for the signature of the four-time F1 race winner after he was let go by the Italian team in favor of Lewis Hamilton. But the 30-year-old was convinced by the vision of James Vowles as the latter has made strides since taking over the reins at the Grove-based outfit.

In an exclusive interview with F1.com after the team's first shakedown on February 14, Alex Albon asked Carlos Sainz about his first thought when he wakes up in the morning to which the latter replied:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I always wake up a little bit stress with the time. I always do a 9-minute postpone [snooze], it gives me 9 minutes to get out of my..."

But Albon was not convinced with the answer and pushed him for his first thought, to which the former McLaren driver responded:

"Alex."
Ad

Despite being in the midfield, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon are one of the strongest driver pairing on the grid due to their experience in the sport.

Carlos Sainz reflects on his dynamic with new teammate Alex Albon

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz was full of praise for his new teammate Alex Albon, as he termed him as "genuine" and "open" whilst giving his feedback.

Ad

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Spaniard reflected on his early impressions of having a former Red Bull driver as his teammate and said:

“I've never seen a guy that is so genuine and so open and so willing to make progress with the team and hear me, tell me about what he knows already about the team, about the car, sharing with me ‘What do you think about this? What do you think about that?' and I bounce back and ask him so many other questions.
Ad
"So far, we're having an incredible relationship, super open, and I think we both know it. If we want to make this team competitive again and fight for wins again, we just need – between him and me – to push in the same direction. Maybe to sacrifice a bit of our own driver secrets or driver things that you would keep for yourself, to maybe this time share them to see if we can have a faster progress," he added.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will be teammates for the next two years and would hope to take Williams F1 to the front of the grid in due course.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी