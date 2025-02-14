Carlos Sainz shares his honest verdict on first run with Williams 2025 F1 challenger

Carlos Sainz tested the brand-new Williams 2025 season challenger, FW47, at the Silverstone track as a part of the filming day program. Speaking to Jenson Button after the test, Sainz said the first test went as planned, but he has some feedback regarding the cockpit seating.

Ad

Williams Racing unveiled their 2025 season challenger, the FW27, at Silverstone in the presence of team principal James Vowles and drivers Sainz and Alex Albon. The team revealed the design, but the details of the livery will be disclosed at the F175 event scheduled in London on February 18.

Meanwhile, after the introductory press conference and media event, the team's new driver, Sainz, suited up for a quick spin. He took the FW27 for a few laps around the Silverstone circuit. He had wet tyres on due to extremely cold weather.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, after the test, Sainz bumped into Jenson Button, who asked him to share the initial review of the new car.

“I can tell you everything went fine, which is good news. An install lap of a newly born car is always a bit tricky, but everything worked as it should, and now we’re ready to get into the run plan.

Ad

"I need to give feedback—the two or three things that I felt could be improved, or the feeling inside the cockpit that I want to talk to them about—then we’ll get the car ready to run on slicks and probably start pushing it little by little," Sainz said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Carlos Sainz drove Williams old model at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi as a part of the postseason test. Moreover, as revealed by James Vowles, the Spaniard's feedback is already being integrated into the upcoming season's car.

Moreover, after the first test, Sainz is likely to come up with new feedback for Volwes and the team.

Alex Albon brushes off pressure amid Carlos Sainz's arrival

Carlos Sainz [L] Alex Albon [R] [Image Source: @williamsracing/Instagram]

Williams driver Alex Albon will team up with a more senior and experienced driver, Carlos Sainz, for the upcoming F1 season. However, when Albo was asked if he feels any added pressure from his teammate, he said (via Planet F1):

Ad

“If I’m honest, no (pressure). I think that’s a great challenge to have, but also a positive outlook for me. I feel like maybe I look at it differently from other people, but I see it as the better my teammate, the better I can go up against someone who’s got a big reputation. I feel like I believe in myself, and I’m happy to go up against anyone.”

Carlos Sainz, who won four races with Ferrari, was removed this year, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton taking his place. Subsequently, the Spaniard signed a multi-year deal with Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback