Charles Leclerc confident about Ferrari "heading in the right direction"

Ferrari's star driver Charles Leclerc is optimistic about his team's future in the pinnacle of motorsport, Formula 1. Seeing the works in the background, the recent contract extension of team principal Fred Vasseur, Leclerc feels things are moving in the 'right direction' within the team.

2026 will mark the dawn of a new era in Formula 1, where cars will be significantly different in comparison to the ongoing ground-effect era. There will be an increased use of battery power, along with an even split between internal combustion engine and electric power. Moreover, the cars will run on 100% sustainable fuels.

In line with what lies ahead for Ferrari and the other 10 teams in 2026, Charles Leclerc, via an interaction with Racingnews365, said:

"Fred is definitely part of it, but the biggest part is to see how the team works. I'm sure we are working in the right direction. Next year will be a big turning point for us as it will be a new era of cars. Whenever you start a new era, if you are not starting it on the right foot, it's always more difficult to come back because other teams are also pushing for upgrades."

"To close the gap is very difficult. We'll have to start that on the right foot and then we'll see. For now, I'm fully dedicated to try and make Ferrari great again and to win races again."

The ongoing 2025 season has not gone the way of Ferrari as of 14 races; Leclerc and co. are yet to amass their first victory.

Charles Leclerc is hoping for a good 'surprise' in the second half of 2025

F1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: Getty

The 2025 Formula 1 season is slated to hit the television screens again from next week after the end of the ongoing summer break. For Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is their lead driver in the standings (P5), having scored 151 points alongside five podium finishes.

Taking into consideration that the Maranello-based team has not won even a single race in 2025, Leclerc believes that it will be difficult to beat the high-flying McLarens. Out of the first 14 races, the papaya outfit has amassed 11 victories. Six have been scored by Oscar Piastri and whereas five have gone the way of Lando Norris.

In line with all this, Leclerc acknowledged McLaren's might but hoped for a good 'surprise' in the upcoming second leg. He added:

"Red Bull is a little bit more up and down, a bit like us and Mercedes, but there's one constant and that is McLaren. For now, I don't think there are any tracks where I go to and think we will be the favourite, but I hope I'll be surprised."

Next week's Round 15 will take place at the Zandvoort racing circuit, Dutch Grand Prix. In last year's race at the circuit, Charles Leclerc secured a P3 finish.

