Charles Leclerc believes 'results will come soon' in Ferrari's fight against Red Bull

Charles Leclerc kicked off the 2022 F1 season on an absolute high. The possibility of him winning his first world championship title became increasingly likely until Ferrari's performance deficit against Red Bull and certain unfortunate calls made it a distant dream once again. The Monegasque, however, has not lost hope and is optimistic that the Scuderia will catch up to Red Bull soon.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the upcoming 2022 F1 Mexican GP, Charles Leclerc said:

“Yeah, I was mostly speaking about the Sunday execution not the performance in itself. But as I’ve been mentioning since a few races, we are working a lot on the strategy, also on the communication side of it. And this I felt like we are taking a step in the right direction but of course there is still the gap of performance on the Sunday to the Red Bull that we still need to find and improve. So on that we are working, we haven’t found yet the solution but we are working well. And again, once we are focusing on one thing, we normally improve very quickly on it. So I’m confident that the results will come soon.”

Charles Leclerc expects a threat from Red Bull at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Charles Leclerc admitted that he expects a tough battle against Red Bull in the upcoming race in Mexico this weekend, but seems optimistic about a potential win.

As reported by F1.com, Leclerc predicted that while Ferrari may set the fastest pace in qualifying, Red Bull will pose a threat in the main race on Sunday. He said:

“I still think on Sunday, Red Bull will be the team to beat. We’ve always been strong on Saturday but come the Sunday, Red Bull has something more and I think it will be exactly the same this weekend. But we’ll try to do the best job possible, to maybe find something for Sunday and win here if possible.”

His teammate Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, predicted a "six-way driver battle" for a victory at the upcoming Mexican GP. He said:

“I think there is a strong chance it could be a six-way driver battle for the win. I think it will be an interesting one; I think we could be up for one of the most competitive weekends unless one of the teams suddenly adapts to these altitudes a lot better than the others. We have the speed; I would be a lot more worried and a lot more disappointed if on top of [last weekend’s retirement] we didn’t have the speed, but we’ve turned around the season and I am one of the quickest out there. It’s what keeps me motivated and keeps me positive about the year.”

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have already secured world championship titles this year. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc is currently fighting Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings.

