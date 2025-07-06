Charles Leclerc explains his high spirits for British GP despite poor qualifying result

Charles Leclerc sounded optimistic ahead of the upcoming 2025 British Grand Prix, despite yesterday's poor qualifying. Leclerc was only able to manage a P6 finish in the Q3 session.

The Monegasque driver will start the Silverstone race behind his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton (P5), Mercedes' George Russell (P4), the papaya duo of Lando Norris (P3) and Oscar Piastri (P2), and pole sitter, Max Verstappen.

However, despite having a grid slot on the third row, he sounded upbeat in an interaction at the Silverstone circuit owing to the advent of rain on the race day.

"We're starting sixth. If I had a better quali yesterday, I wouldn't be happy today but, I've had a bad quali, so I'm happy that it is raining. But we'll see, pretty sure it will dry out before the race," Leclerc said, via Ferrari on X.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is 11 rounds down, and Charles Leclerc has yet to amass his maiden victory. The SF-25 has not proved a potent machine in comparison to the superfast McLarens.

While Leclerc has yet to win a Grand Prix in 2025, the same is the case for his seven-time world champion teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Rain is expected to play a part during the British Grand Prix, and this could open up opportunities for Leclerc and Hamilton to move up in the race. The strategy could play a key role for the Maranello-based team.

"It's not a balance issue, not a grip issue": Charles Leclerc on SF-25 woes

Charles Leclerc has not had the best of campaigns for Ferrari in the ongoing 2025 season. He has faced one issue or the other with the SF-25, and after the end of yesterday's British GP qualifying session, he touched upon some of those issues.

The Monegasque asserted that the SF-25 did not have a balance issue or even a grip issue, as he said, via Crash:

"It’s not a balance issue. It’s not a grip issue. I don’t want to go into the detail but it’s just something very weird that we’ve got to fight in the car and especially when there are high-speed corners it makes it very difficult. I hope we can resolve it. The good thing, if we can say it’s a good thing, we won’t have any of this. For sure, we won’t have problems of that sort."

After the first 11 rounds, Ferrari is in second place in the Constructors Championship with 210 points. However, the outfit is nowhere near the frontrunners, McLaren. Oscar Piastri and Co. are P1 with an impressive 417 points.

The Constructors and even the Drivers' Championship seem out of the reach of Ferrari, and considering this, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will try to amass as many victories/podiums in the 2025 F1 season.

